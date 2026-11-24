Andrew M. Kozak, a BioUrja Renewables employee, will remain jailed until trial after prosecutors linked bomb-making files, a facility map and a threatening email to the Nov. 13 scare that forced about 2,500 evacuations.

An Illinois ethanol plant worker accused of emailing a bomb threat to his workplace will remain behind bars until trial after federal authorities revealed investigators found bomb-making files and a map of the facility during searches of his property.

Judge Ronald L. Hanna ordered Andrew M. Kozak, of Chillicothe, held without bond Friday. The judge warned that the explosive found at BioUrja Renewables was a working device that could have killed people and caused major damage, 25News reported. Hanna ruled Kozak was both a danger to the public and a flight risk, pointing to his criminal record and noting his family had left the area.

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Physical Evidence Links Suspect to Bomb Scare

Prosecutors used two slide presentations in court to connect physical items seized from Kozak's home and vehicle to the digital trail behind the Nov. 13 scare. The incident forced roughly 2,500 homes and businesses within a one-mile radius across Peoria and East Peoria to evacuate for nearly 24 hours, court records and 25News show. During a Nov. 16 search of Kozak's home, FBI agents recovered AA rechargeable batteries, copper sheeting, wiring and white tape, prosecutors told the court.

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The supplies matched components from a partially damaged device found near a tank at the plant, which contained a powdery substance and used timers or remote-control parts. Agents also found a laptop missing its hard drive, later recovering the drive inside Kozak's vehicle alongside a map of the BioUrja facility, prosecutors said. Files stored on that drive covered shaped-charge explosives, a blasting cap well and a video about copper-based explosives, prosecutors told the court.

Investigators also found internet searches for videos of ethanol tank blasts and a 2023 investigation into an industrial ethanol plant explosion. According to 25News, prosecutors tied Kozak to the warning email sent to BioUrja employees using security footage and internet records from the morning of Nov. 13. The email carried the subject line severe site security risk and claimed multiple bombs were hidden inside the plant.

Digital Trail and Security Footage Identify Suspect

Cameras captured Kozak arriving at a Peoria grocery store just before 9:45 a.m., prosecutors said. Nearly 15 minutes later, someone on the store's public Wi-Fi set up an email account under the name Jake Armitage, an alias Kozak's wife reportedly told FBI agents he had previously used on Facebook. The threat went out at 10:16 a.m., two minutes before cameras showed Kozak walking inside the store wearing a sweatshirt from an old job.

A license plate camera captured his vehicle leaving the lot after he checked out at 10:31 a.m. Investigators also traced activity on the email account back to an internet address at Kozak's Chillicothe home, prosecutors said. Bill Daly, a former FBI investigator and international security expert who worked on the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, told Fox News Digital the case stands out because bombers trying to cause mass casualties rarely warn targets ahead of time.

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Normally they wouldn't be calling in a bomb threat, Daly said. Daly said investigators will examine whether the sender was trying to be kind of the hero of the day by pointing out security gaps or whether another workplace grievance was behind the scare. He also said federal prosecutors often move quickly with threat counts to keep a suspect in custody while forensic and chemical testing continues.

Expert Questions Motive Behind Plant Threat

They had enough to present for the indictment, and as they get more of the information, it gives them time to pull together more of the evidence, Daly said. It doesn't mean that what he's currently charged with may be the only charges. Those charges can change and be updated as more information becomes available. Kozak's public defenders argued in court that the batteries, tape and wiring were ordinary household items.

They stressed that prosecutors had not proved he built or planted the device, noting he is only charged with making threats, 25News reported. Fox News Digital reached out to the Federal Public Defender's Office for comment. Kozak, who had worked at BioUrja for about 10 months before being arrested when he showed up for work on Nov. 16, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 17 to federal charges of making bomb threats and sending a threat across state lines.

He has a two-decade criminal history in Nebraska that includes burglary-related convictions across four counties and two stints in state prison between 2008 and 2014, court and corrections records reviewed by Fox News Digital show.