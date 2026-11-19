Ethan Stowell opens Lime Social in Kirkland, marking his second new Seattle-area venture this year after departing ESR. This move highlights his shift to high-volume family dining while launching educational services for restaurant operators.

Longtime Seattle restaurateur Ethan Stowell officially opened his second new Seattle-area restaurant on Tuesday, following his departure from Ethan Stowell Restaurants (ESR) last year. The new establishment, Lime Social, launched in the Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland, bringing a fresh Mexican-inspired dining concept to the area. This opening comes shortly after Stowell debuted Cut Club, a downtown Seattle steakhouse, in late August.

Lime Social Launches Family-Friendly Dining Model

Lime Social occupies a 3,500-square-foot space in Kirkland, designed specifically as a family-friendly Mexican restaurant. The venture was launched by Ryan Donaldson, Rob Jensen, and Jim Neil. Ryan Donaldson brings significant industry experience to the role, having previously served as the commissary operations manager for Ethan Stowell Restaurants from 2022 to 2024. The business model for Lime Social prioritizes higher volume over larger check averages, aiming to attract a broad demographic of families and local diners.

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The location was formerly occupied by Hanoon, a Lebanese-inspired restaurant that ceased operations in May 2025. The transition to Lime Social represents a complete reimagining of the space, which had been vacant since Hanoon closed. The new concept focuses on accessible pricing and high traffic, distinguishing itself from the more exclusive dining experiences often associated with Stowell's previous ventures.

Strategic Shift And New Hospitality Ventures

Although Ethan Stowell remains a shareholder and board member of Ethan Stowell Restaurants (ESR), he has clarified that his new venture, One House Hospitality, will reclaim the "Ethan Stowell" title. This structural change leaves ESR to rebrand independently while Stowell pursues new projects under his own banner. The move signifies a strategic pivot for Stowell, who is now managing multiple distinct hospitality enterprises simultaneously.

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Before the grand opening of Lime Social, Stowell had already introduced Cut Club in downtown Seattle. Located inside Seattle's Hotel Max at 620 Stewart St., Cut Club is described by Stowell as a "new, nontraditional version of a steakhouse." This 3,500-square-foot establishment took over a space that had been vacant for five years after the closure of Miller's Guild. The restaurant offers various steak cuts, beef tartare, salmon crudo, and hamachi crudo.

Stowell collaborated with business partners Brandon Karow and Travis Gerber on the Cut Club project. Brandon Karow, an Ethan Stowell Restaurants veteran, previously served as the executive chef before advancing to vice president of operations. Despite being a high-end establishment, Stowell emphasized that Cut Club offers strong value, including what he calls "the best happy hour in town." The partners do not plan to open dozens of locations in Seattle but are exploring opportunities on the Eastside and across state lines.

Educational Services And Industry Support

Beyond opening new restaurants, Ethan Stowell is launching Good Table Hospitality, a service dedicated to helping business owners navigate the complex operations of the restaurant industry. This new entity partners with Paige Middleton, a former Ethan Stowell Restaurants partnership coordinator. Good Table Hospitality aims to provide advice and training to operators on critical financial topics such as budgeting, debt management, cash flow, and investment structure.

Stowell expressed a desire to assist small business owners in understanding the current economic climate. He noted that the way restaurants operate today is "night and day" compared to ten years ago. The initiative seeks to shed light on alternative business practices that could help operators succeed in a rapidly changing market. By offering educational resources, Stowell aims to provide stability and guidance to fellow entrepreneurs facing similar challenges in the hospitality sector.