Ethan Page Becomes WWE Intercontinental Champion After Defeating Chad Gable

Ethan Page defeated Chad Gable on Nov. 2 to claim the WWE Intercontinental Championship, pledging to elevate the title's prestige without relying on nostalgia while facing calls for a rematch.

Ethan Page captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship by defeating Chad Gable on November 2, marking a significant shift in the brand's singles competition. The Canadian superstar secured the victory by using his signature Egoplex maneuver on Gable, who had ricocheted off an exposed turnbuckle during the match. This win ends Gable's tenure as champion and installs Page as the new holder of the prestigious title.

Ethan Page Defeats Chad Gable For The Belt

The decisive moment occurred when Page sent his opponent into the corner, leading to Gable's collision with the turnbuckle. Page capitalized on the opening, catching Gable in his finisher to earn the pinfall victory. The match concluded the previous reign of Gable, who had held the strap since becoming champion earlier in the year. Page now assumes the responsibility of representing the Intercontinental division.

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Ethan Page Rejects Nostalgia To Define Title

Ethan Page explicitly stated that he will not alter the championship to honor its past, a stance he believes will only enhance the prestige of the belt. He spoke to OutKick Dropkick after the victory, describing his feelings as legendary while emphasizing that his contributions will be the sole reason for the title's growing importance. Page dismissed the idea of bending the knee to nostalgia, asserting that he does not need previous champions to prop up his legacy.

The Intercontinental Championship has been held by illustrious wrestlers such as Chris Jericho, Triple H, Razor Ramon, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Randy Savage. Page acknowledged the weight of this history but insisted that he is focused on adding to the championship through his own performances rather than replicating the peak fandom of the past. He expressed disdain for what he views as excessive cosplay within the industry, aiming to make the title legendary through his own specific achievements over the next twenty or thirty years.

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Chad Gable Remains In The Contender Mix

Despite the loss, Chad Gable remains in the conversation for a future title shot due to the interference of Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Pearce orchestrated a triple-threat match on Monday to determine the No. 1 contender for Page's championship. The match featured Big Cass, who pinned his opponent, leaving Gable as the odd man out who was neither pinned nor victorious.

Gable failed to secure the opportunity to recapture the title in this new contest. Page made it clear that it is not his responsibility to arrange matches or hand out title opportunities. He explicitly stated that he will not follow in Gable's footsteps by interfering in the booking process, maintaining that the decision lies with the management rather than the champion.

Ethan Page Plans To Enhance Championship Legacy

Page voiced disappointment regarding the physical changes made to the championship belt, specifically noting that they removed the side plates that were present during his victory over Gable. He described this alteration as breaking his heart, viewing the original design as part of the history he just conquered. Page intends for future competitors to beg management to restore his version of the strap, allowing them to live vicariously through his era of the title.

The new champion remains committed to making the Intercontinental Championship the most impactful prize in professional wrestling through his own merit. He plans to keep the title's legacy distinct from the nostalgia that drives many other wrestlers in the locker room. Page's approach focuses on creating a new standard of excellence that stands on its own rather than referencing the past.