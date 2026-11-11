Ethan Ortiz case: Bonding company can’t locate man accused in crash that killed ICU nurse

A bonding company says it cannot locate Ethan Ortiz, who was released on a $150,000 bond after police say he drove intoxicated and caused a crash that killed ICU nurse Joseph Perales Jr., despite being wanted in Wharton County for a probation violation.

On July 5, ICU nurse Joseph Perales Jr. was in an Uber when police say an intoxicated Ethan Ortiz rear ended the Uber killing Joseph.

Now, a bonding company has filed an affidavit with the court saying they can't locate Ortiz. FOX 26's Randy Wallace has more. Judge Nata Cornelio set Ortiz’s bond at $150,000 despite an outstanding Wharton County warrant tied to an aggravated assault probation violation. Ortiz’s bonding company filed an affidavit saying it cannot locate him.

Also read Trisha Paytas Is Finally Opening Up About the 'Frenemies' Split With Ethan Klein

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning. A bonding company says it cannot locate Ethan Ortiz, who was released on a $150,000 bond after police say he drove intoxicated and caused a crash that killed ICU nurse Joseph Perales Jr., despite being wanted in Wharton County for a probation violation. Our first report about Ethan Ortiz was back in August. He was granted a $150,000 bond even though he was wanted in Wharton County.

On July 5, ICU nurse Joseph Perales Jr. was in an Uber when police say an intoxicated Ortiz rear ended the Uber, killing Joseph. Even though he was wanted in Wharton County for violating one of his probations for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon 351st Criminal Court Judge Nata Cornelio let Ortiz post a $150,000 bond.

Advertisement

"By the time this aired, let's be real, the scuttlebutt is out there, people talk at the courthouse. Surely they must have known he was wanted," said Andy Kahan.

"I was really surprised. I kept looking to see whether they were going to bring him back to court and then take him into custody.

""The bonding company is telling the court to relieve us of the financial responsibility, because guess what, we're not in contact with him anymore," Kahan said. She said on Monday a prosecutor told her Ortiz would be free in bond for the holidays, if he didn't violate his bond conditions.

"The system is broken," she said. "How do you get notified he's been indicted and then to find out this information from you guys that he isn't reporting, so he's a fugitive on the run. "Information from this story comes from court records and an interview with Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers.