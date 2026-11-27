Ethan Hawke and creator Sterlin Harjo discuss future plans for The Lowdown Season 3, revealing a trilogy structure that explores Lee Raybon's complete hero journey and unresolved conspiracies.

Ethan Hawke and The Lowdown creator Sterlin Harjo have outlined detailed plans for a third season of the FX Western series, even as the show's official renewal remains pending. The creative team envisions the upcoming installment as the final chapter in a planned trilogy, designed to resolve the complex conspiracy threads introduced in earlier episodes.

Season one of the series followed Ethan Hawke's character, Lee Raybon, as he investigated the death of a brother connected to an aspiring Oklahoma governor. Season two shifted focus to Lee's investigation of a corrupt judge, ending with a more open narrative structure that provides ample ground for future storytelling. This open-ended conclusion has set the stage for a deeper exploration of the connections between previous crimes.

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Trilogy Structure and Character Evolution

The Lowdown Season 3 is conceptualized by Sterlin Harjo as a narrative arc focused on Lee Raybon learning to live with himself and completing his hero journey. Ethan Hawke described the first season as Lee learning to be a father and the second season as him learning to be a son. The third season would complete this emotional evolution, allowing the character to find balance, happiness, and love while continuing to fight for the truth.

Sterlin Harjo expressed hope that the third season would show Lee realizing he does not always have to chase the truth at the detriment of his health. The creator intends for the character to find a way to balance his personal life with his professional pursuits, ultimately becoming a father, a son, and a truth-seeker simultaneously.

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Unresolved Conspiracies and Key Connections

Throughout the second season, Ethan Hawke's Lee Raybon and Keith David's Marty Brunner discovered significant links between the Fresh Start meatpacking operations run by Jed Sallsman and the One Well Church from the first season. Jed Sallsman, played by John Hawkes, was also tied to the illegal sales of indigenous artifacts, adding layers of complexity to the overarching mystery.

The season two finale revealed a direct connection between the crime in season one and the crime in season two. Ethan Hawke noted that the setup is clear, with a link existing between the corrupt judge and the One Well Church. The third season would aim to bring down this entire tower of corruption, tying together the disparate plot points that have been building since the series began.

Production Goals and Creative Challenges

Sterlin Harjo stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he and his team need to twist FX and Disney's arm for a third season. The creator believes that a successful renewal would allow them to flesh out the bigger conspiracy that has been at the heart of the show. This statement highlights the ongoing negotiations and the uncertainty surrounding the show's future despite the detailed planning.

Ethan Hawke has been actively working on other projects while awaiting news about the series. He continues to voice Batman in the animated series Batwheels and has starred in the movies The Weight and I, Object. These ongoing commitments demonstrate his continued presence in the industry while The Lowdown remains in a state of uncertainty.

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Streaming Availability and Future Outlook

The Lowdown seasons one and two are available to stream on Hulu, which is also the home of Sterlin Harjo's previous series, Reservation Dogs. The show is rated TV-MA and is categorized as a drama and crime series. It was released on September 23, 2025, and is produced by FX with a creative team including directors Sterlin Harjo, Macon Blair, and Danis Goulet.

As the wait for confirmation of The Lowdown season 3 continues, fans are left with a clear vision of how the story could conclude. The planned trilogy offers a comprehensive look at Lee Raybon's life, from his roles as a father and son to his ultimate journey as a hero seeking truth and balance in a corrupt world.