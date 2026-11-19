Ethan Hawke stars in Midnight Radio, a nine-episode supernatural podcast series co-created by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill that explores government conspiracies.

Ethan Hawke has maintained an incredibly busy schedule throughout 2025 and continues this momentum into the current year with a diverse array of projects spanning film, television, and audio. The actor recently expanded his creative portfolio by launching his first podcast passion project, titled Midnight Radio, which serves as a serialized supernatural drama.

Midnight Radio Cast And Creative Team

Hawke co-created this new audio series alongside his frequent collaborators Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, the duo behind the horror films Sinister and The Black Phone. The podcast draws direct inspiration from the legendary AM talk radio format pioneered by Art Bell, capturing the eerie and investigative tone of late-night broadcasting.

Also read Documentary Reveals On-Set Tension Between Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson on Gilmore Girls

The nine-episode run is currently halfway complete, with Collider partnering with iHeartPodcasts to unveil the first listen of Episode 5, titled Bone Machine. This episode features Hawke as the host of a cult-favorite late-night radio show, inviting listeners to explore whether the dead can communicate with the living through cassette tapes and Electronic Voice Phenomena.

Supernatural Themes And Plot Mechanics

The series unfolds in real time, presenting a chilling narrative loop that begins when a man claiming to be part of a long-lost U.S. space mission calls the host. This initial call opens the floodgates to stories involving government cover-ups, psychological warfare, and interdimensional breaches, alongside odd signals breaking through the static.

Advertisement

Each episode introduces colorful characters with their own curious tales, voiced by a series of big-name stars. The narrative delves into claims of a clandestine ring of gambling groups where terrifying recordings are the prize, with one such recording allegedly featuring the host himself in a horrifying scenario.

Hawke Recent Projects And Career Context

While launching Midnight Radio, Hawke has been active in other high-profile roles, including sharing the screen with Russell Crowe in the historical crime drama The Weight and lending his voice to Andrew Niccol's animated fantasy I, Object. His television work includes reprising his role as the danger-prone Lee Raybon in Season 2 of The Lowdown and voicing the Caped Crusader in DC's Batwheels series.

The podcast format allows Hawke to revisit the themes of truth-seeking and danger that define his character in The Lowdown, while leveraging the creative chemistry he shares with Derrickson and Cargill. This project marks a significant addition to his filmography, bridging his work in horror with the investigative style of classic radio dramas.

Future Episodes And Audience Engagement

As Midnight Radio progresses, the remaining episodes are expected to continue exploring these eerie calls and supernatural mysteries, keeping audiences engaged with new revelations each week. The series promises to expand on the web of conspiracies introduced in earlier episodes, offering a deep dive into the unknown through the medium of audio storytelling.

Advertisement

With the support of iHeartPodcasts and the continued interest from fans of Hawke and his collaborators, Midnight Radio is positioned as a standout entry in the genre of serialized supernatural audio content. The show's unique blend of real-time storytelling and classic horror elements sets it apart in a crowded media landscape.