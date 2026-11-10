ETH Zurich Robotic Hand Walks Detachable Self

Scientists at ETH Zurich have created a self-propelled robotic hand that walks like Thing from The Addams Family. This detachable limb uses reinforcement learning to navigate 14 surfaces.

Scientists at ETH Zurich have developed a groundbreaking robotic hand that can scuttle across surfaces independently, closely resembling the disembodied hand "Thing" from The Addams Family. The 1.8-pound device is capable of walking upright on its fingertips, pressing keyboard buttons, and navigating a variety of terrains without being physically attached to a larger robotic body. This innovation marks a significant leap in the development of modular and autonomous robotic systems.

Autonomous Movement on 14 Surfaces

The primary achievement of this project is the hand's ability to operate without its original support structure. Typically, robotic hands require the stability and mobility of a bulky arm or torso to function effectively. The researchers at ETH Zurich sought to eliminate this dependency by creating a self-contained unit. The hand can right itself after falling, succeeding in 21 out of 25 attempts during testing. It can also push objects, placing blocks within approximately two-thirds of an inch of their intended targets.

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The device demonstrated its versatility by successfully traversing 14 different types of surfaces. These included metal sheeting, gravel, hardwood floors, stone, and grass. Each surface presented unique friction and stability challenges, which the robot had to overcome using its own balance mechanisms. The ability to adapt to such diverse environments suggests that future applications could involve sending these limbs into hazardous or confined spaces to perform inspections or manipulations.

Reinforcement Learning and WUJI Hardware

The engineering team utilized an off-the-shelf WUJI robotic hand produced by a Chinese technology company. Instead of designing a custom-built machine from scratch, they modified this existing hardware by adding a battery, a small onboard computer, and motion sensors. This modification transformed the static manipulator into a wireless, autonomous climber. The team, led by Amirhossein Kazemipour, focused on giving the hand its own power source and computing capabilities to enable independent movement.

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Teaching the hand to move was a complex process due to the asymmetry of the human hand structure. Fingers have different lengths and ranges of motion, with the thumb positioned to the side. Every time a finger lifts to take a step, the center of gravity and support base of the hand shifts. To solve this, the researchers employed reinforcement learning. This method allowed the computer controlling the robot to practice movements through trial and error in a virtual simulation over thousands of iterations.

The simulation data was then combined with real-world measurements of how the hand's 20 moving joints respond and how the fingers slide across various grounds. This hybrid approach allowed the robot to learn optimal movement strategies before any physical testing occurred. Consequently, the hand did not rely on manually programmed commands for each micro-movement but instead learned to adapt its gait dynamically based on environmental feedback.

Remote Control and Future Applications

Currently, the walking hand is controlled remotely by a human operator. An onboard computer translates the operator's commands into precise finger movements, allowing for real-time manipulation. In one test, operators used the hand to play a simple video game, successfully hitting the correct keys 29 times out of 32 attempts. The hand can press individual keys while stabilizing itself with the other four fingers, demonstrating a high level of dexterity and coordination.

The long-term vision for this technology involves the creation of more complex autonomous robots. Amirhossein Kazemipour envisions systems where specialized parts can work both independently and as part of a larger whole. These components would possess their own sensing, control, and mobility capabilities. When necessary, they could detach from the main body to inspect narrow openings or perform delicate tasks, then reconnect to the primary unit to continue the broader mission.

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This modular approach addresses a significant limitation in current robotics: the inability of bulky humanoid robots to access tight spaces. By sending a detachable hand ahead, a larger robot could navigate areas that its main body cannot enter. The hand could operate controls, move objects, or gather data before the main robot arrives. This concept of separable and reconfigurable robotic limbs represents a new frontier in robotic design.

Strategic Advantages in Search and Rescue

The implications for search and rescue operations are substantial. In disaster zones, debris often blocks conventional robots from reaching survivors. A small, walking robotic hand could be deployed to crawl through cracks and crevices to locate victims or activate emergency systems. Its ability to handle 14 surface types means it can navigate rubble, mud, and uneven concrete with relative ease. The self-righting feature ensures that a fall does not permanently disable the unit, increasing its reliability in chaotic environments.

Furthermore, the use of reinforcement learning reduces the need for extensive manual programming for every possible scenario. As the AI continues to refine its movements through simulation, the hand becomes more robust and adaptable. This reduces development time and costs associated with custom-built robots. The project demonstrates that existing hardware can be repurposed for advanced autonomous tasks through clever coding and sensor integration, offering a scalable path for future robotic innovations.