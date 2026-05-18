Eternia Language in Masters of the Universe: Inspired by Avatar

The upcoming Masters of the Universe movie reboot borrowed one key trick from a $6.7 billion sci-fi success story. The movie's creation of Eternia used techniques inspired by James Cameron's Avatar movies, with its own language system similar to the Na'vi language.

The newest reboot of Masters of the Universe is taking after an iconic sci-fi franchise. Producer Jason Blumenthal says the new, live-action movie reboot of the iconic 1980s franchise borrowed one key trick from a $6.7 billion sci-fi success story.

The upcoming Masters of the Universe movie tells a new story starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam, who is taken from his home of Eternia and hidden on Earth for 15 years to keep him safe from the tyrannical Skeletor (Jared Leto). He ends up back on his home world after the conquest is done, determined to find the Sword of Power and become He-Man to end Skeletor's reign.

During ScreenRant's visit to the film's set, Blumenthal explained how the creation of Eternia in Masters of the Universe used techniques inspired by James Cameron's Avatar movies. The producer explained how Eternia has its own language system, much like the Na'vi of Pandora, with symbols in place of numbers meant to represent words that can be translated.

In particular, he points out how the language used in Teela's ship spells out various words and phrases, taking after Avatar through a level of detailed consistency. Check out what Blumenthal had to say below: Our art department has created a language, an Eternian language, with a grid, with letters, and we have plastered throughout the sets and different, on Teela's ship, different phrases that if you take the time and you want to nerd out and you want to follow the grid.

I wasn't even aware this s***t was going on at Sunday because that's how deep you can easter egg these things and so, you know, we discovered on one of the, yeah, I discovered early on that when they were telling me, I was like, f****ng great. The trailers for Masters of the Universe signal the movie will mostly feature spoken English, though it's possible there will be spoken Eternian in the film as well.

This can also help further differentiate Eternia from Earth, too, since the movie will be taking place in both locations. Giving the fantasy world its own language helps give it a distinct, defined history, one that makes the ships, castles, and swordplay all the more removed from Earth as a whole. Subscribe to our newsletter for film-set secrets Curious about behind-the-scenes movie craft?

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The unique qualities of Eternia, such as its magic and the sci-fi elements the movie will be featuring, make a different language a sensible development for the movie's approach. There are already a number of differences to other He-Man movies and TV shows, such as Adam being on Earth and a broader focus on both fantasy and sci-fi elements. But, as a whole, this seems to help the film stand out from other adaptations.

With Eternian language being a core aspect of the movie's development, it seems like Masters of the Universe has everything it needs to be a very different type of movie compared to its predecessors. With the release date of June 5, 2026 fast approaching, it won't be long until all these ideas are on full display





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Eternia Language He-Man Authenticity Differences From Other Adaptations Travis Knight Nicholas Galitzine Sword Of Power Differentiate From Earth Master Of The Universe Blumenthal James Cameron Avatar

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