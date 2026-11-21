Eternamax Eternatus returns to Pokémon GO on Saturday November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time for Max Battles offering rare candy rewards.

Niantic has announced that the formidable boss Eternamax Eternatus will return to Pokémon GO on Saturday, November 21. Players who seek to challenge this massive Pokémon must be prepared to engage during a specific three-hour window. The event marks a significant opportunity for trainers who have not yet encountered this legendary creature from the Galar Region.

Eternamax Eternatus Event Schedule

Eternamax Eternatus will appear across the game from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, November 21. During these hours, the Poison- and Dragon-type Pokémon will take over most Power Spots worldwide. These locations become the site of intense Max Battles that require coordinated teamwork from multiple players.

Also read Pokemon Legends Z-A Leaks Reveal Rotom Scooter and Netsu Gimmick

The appearance is strictly time-bound, lasting for exactly three hours. Trainers must join a raid battle during this window to participate in the fight. Missing the start time or the end time means missing the chance to challenge this specific form of the legendary beast.

Max Battles Mechanics and Teamwork

Eternamax Eternatus is a five-star Max Raid Boss, requiring a coordinated team to defeat. In the main console games, defeating this boss involves overcoming a foe that blocks all moves until specific conditions are met. In Pokémon GO, the mechanics translate to a high-difficulty battle that demands precise timing and strong Pokémon types.

Advertisement

Players must work together to deplete the boss's shield before they can deal damage. Success requires using super-effective attacks while avoiding the boss's powerful Poison and Dragon-type moves. The complexity of the battle ensures that solo attempts are impossible, reinforcing the social aspect of the game.

Raid Rewards and Candy Distribution

Defeating Eternamax Eternatus rewards participants with Eternatus Candy and rare Candy XL. These resources are essential for powering up Pokémon and increasing their combat effectiveness in PvP and raids. Eternatus Candy is particularly valuable for evolving or strengthening Eternatus itself.

Candy XL allows trainers to power up Pokémon beyond their usual level limits. This makes the raid not just a test of skill, but a valuable farming opportunity. Players who have already captured Eternatus will focus primarily on gathering these materials for other legendary Pokémon.

Guaranteed Encounter and Poké Ball Access

Participation in the raid battle is separate from receiving an encounter with Eternatus. Players can earn a free Poké Ball even if they miss the entire takeover or fail to defeat the boss. This mechanic ensures that every participant has a chance to catch the legendary creature.

Advertisement

The encounter occurs after the raid window closes or upon successful defeat, depending on game logic. Players should be prepared to throw their Poké Balls strategically during the capture phase. This opportunity is ideal for those who need to fill gaps in their Pokédex or want to secure their first Eternatus.

Strategic Preparations for Trainers

Trainers are advised to plan their participation based on their goals. Those seeking the encounter should prioritize joining the raid during the scheduled window. Those interested in resource farming should bring top-tier counters to ensure victory.

Coordination with local community groups can improve the chances of success. Players can share information about nearby Power Spots and team up in advance. This event serves as a key date for the Pokémon GO community in late November.