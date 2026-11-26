CBS comedy Eternally Yours pauses for Thanksgiving break. Next episode airs December 3, featuring Tim Meadows and a fall finale on December 10.

The television series Eternally Yours on CBS network has taken its first scheduled pause in the fall broadcast cycle, marking a brief interruption in its consistent Thursday night programming block. This family-centered sitcom, which recently achieved the distinction of ranking as the second highest-rated comedy in network television during its premiere week in early October, is temporarily stepping aside to accommodate special holiday programming.

Eternally Yours Break Schedule Details

After airing seven consecutive weekly episodes at the 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time slot, the vampiric sitcom is going dark for the current broadcast week. This break is not an indication of declining viewership or production issues, but rather a standard industry practice for major networks to skip new content during the Thanksgiving holiday period. Several other CBS sitcoms, including Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and Cupertino, are also observing this break, while the show Elsbeth will air a rerun instead of a new installment.

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Thursday Night Programming Changes

CBS has replaced its entire usual Thursday night comedy lineup with a special concert event featuring global superstar Jennifer Lopez. The JLo Show will occupy the prime time hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time, effectively removing all regular scripted comedy series from the schedule for that evening. This strategic scheduling move allows the network to capitalize on the massive fan base of Lopez while giving production teams a breather before the holiday season intensifies.

Eternally Yours Return Date And Episode

Fans of the vampire-themed comedy can expect the series to resume its regular broadcast run on Thursday, December 3, at the standard 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time slot on CBS. The upcoming eighth episode, titled Guess Who's Coven to Dinner, promises to delve deeper into the unique dynamics of the main characters' unconventional family structure and social circle.

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Plot Details And Guest Star Tim Meadows

The new episode centers on Charles, played by Ed Weeks, and his human wife Liz, portrayed by Allegra Edwards, as they navigate a surprise visit from Max's parents. This visit leads to the discovery of an uncomfortable and surprising connection with a member of their vampire coven. Simultaneously, the character Jesse expresses concerns that his newly trusted human wife Phyllis might desire to become a vampire herself. Adding to the intrigue, actor Tim Meadows returns to CBS television in a guest role as Dr. Edwards, a dentist who is also a vampire, bringing his comedic talent from the canceled series DMV to this new supernatural context.

Future Broadcast Schedule And 2027 Plans

The upcoming December 3 episode serves as a stepping stone toward the fall season finale, which is scheduled to air on the following Thursday, December 10. After this conclusion of the fall run, CBS has already confirmed the return timeline for the series in 2027, ensuring that the show's dedicated audience has a clear path to new content well into the next year. This consistent scheduling provides stability for a show that has successfully carved out a niche despite replacing the popular series Ghosts from its previous time slot.