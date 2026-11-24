CBS's Eternally Yours returns Dec 3 and Dec 10 with episodes Guess Who's Coven to Dinner and Merry Cursemas. See plot details and cast news.

The CBS vampire comedy series Eternally Yours officially resumes its Season 1 broadcast schedule on December 3 with a new episode titled Guess Who's Coven to Dinner.

This return follows a scheduled hiatus during Thanksgiving week, allowing the show to conclude its initial eight-episode fall run before diving into these final installments.

Also read Broadchurch TV Series Season Reviews Comparison

Season 1 Episode 8 centers on Max's parents arriving at the Seattle residence for a surprise visit that triggers a significant discovery regarding a surprising connection between the visiting relatives and an existing coven member.

Meanwhile, the character Jesse faces internal conflict regarding his human wife, Phyllis, now that she has been brought into the circle of trust within the supernatural household.

Jesse worries about her intentions and fears she might desire to become a vampire, a transformation that could drastically alter the dynamics of their marriage and the entire household structure.

The following week on December 10, the series airs Season 1 Episode 9 titled Merry Cursemas, which features guest star Tim Meadows appearing as Dr. Edwards, a vampire dentist.

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Meadows joins the established cast in delivering the show's signature blend of horror and humor, adding a new layer of professional and supernatural complexity to the characters' lives.

Asif Ali returns to the series in this episode, reprising his role as Igor, while Jeff Hiller also appears as the character Aldrict in the later episode.

Hiller's appearance as Aldrict suggests that the storyline will continue to develop relationships between the main characters and other key figures in their supernatural circle.

Liz meets Aldrict while shopping for a Secret Santa present for Charles that will help him finally win over a co-worker, crossing paths with the recently moved vampire who proposes a spell-inducing gift.

Max takes it upon himself to investigate the root of Jesse's obsession with Christmas, attempting to get to the bottom of why his brother-in-law is so fixated on the holiday season.

This investigation reveals more about Jesse's personality and his desire to hold onto human traditions despite his new supernatural circumstances, highlighting Max's role as a mediator within the family unit.

The series follows Charles and Liz, a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after five hundred years together in present-day Seattle.

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Living with their oddball coven, they have settled into an eternal rut until the unexpected entry of their daughter's human boyfriend disrupts their long-standing patterns.

This dynamic forces the couple to confront whether their love can survive forever or if forever is a life sentence, pushing them to reevaluate their relationship through human perspectives.

The upcoming episodes will likely continue to test the bonds between Charles, Liz, and the rest of their supernatural family as they navigate the complexities of eternity.

Guest appearances by Tim Meadows and Jeff Hiller help drive the narrative forward as the season approaches its conclusion, blending comedic relief with character development.

It underscores the difficulty of maintaining normalcy when living among immortals, providing both tension and humor for viewers invested in the characters' journeys.

The show uses this premise to explore themes of longevity, commitment, and the passage of time, keeping audiences engaged with each new revelation about the coven.

Viewers can expect the series to maintain its unique tone as it wraps up the first season, balancing the supernatural elements with grounded emotional stakes.

The return of familiar faces alongside new guest stars ensures that the story remains fresh and compelling for those following Charles and Liz's ongoing saga.