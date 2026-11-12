Eternally Yours S01E06 Preview: Will Jesse Tell Phyllis Everything?

Jesse (Parker Young) has a big decision to make in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E06: 'Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind.'

Jesse has a big decision to make in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E06: "Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind.

" Eternally Yours S01E06 centers on Jesse’s toughest choice yet: whether to finally tell Phyllis that he’s a vampire. Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis’s Mind also brings early relationship trouble as Max and Emma face their first major bump. The Eternally Yours preview includes CBS’s official S01E06 synopsis, plus writing and directing details for tonight’s episode. ) deal with the first bump in their relationship.

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After checking out our updated preview, make sure to stick around for the official overview and image gallery for S01E07:"Jesse's Girl.

"Eternally Yours Season 1 – S01E06 & S01E07 Previews– Jesse contemplates whether it's finally time to tell Phyllis his secret. Meanwhile, Max and Emma navigate their first big relationship hurdle.

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Written byPhoto: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Meanwhile, Max takes a mandatory class for new vampires.

Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. The new family comedy centers around Charles and Liz – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together.

Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2: Discovery is set to premiere on May 21st, 2027, with Book 3 set for later in 2027 and concluding with Book 4. Georgie crashes Ruben’s business class, and Connor faces his high school reunion in tonight's episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Milo Manheim and Jennifer Tilly will be back for Paramount+'s School Spirits Season 4, with Maria Dizzia promoted to series regular. DC Studios: Will"Gorilla Grodd" Be Another"Batgirl" Tax Write-Off?

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With James Gunn & Peter Safran gone, will Skydance's DC Studios go the same route with The People v. Gorilla Grodd that WBD did with Batgirl? In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, SNL, Scrubs, Creature Commandos, Emily in Paris, Adults, DC Studios/Lanterns, and much more! Jesse has a big decision to make in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E06: "Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind.

"Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2: Discovery is set to premiere on May 21st, 2027, with Book 3 set for later in 2027 and concluding with Book 4. Georgie crashes Ruben’s business class, and Connor faces his high school reunion in tonight's episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. BLEEDING COOL INTERVIEW: LOTR: The Rings of Power star Tyroe Muhafidin on where Theo's journey is heading, what's still to come, and more.

After five episodes, we like where things are heading with CBS's Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards. Some thoughts... AEW booked FTR against Motor City Machine Guns five times in less than a month, and the cheering fans somehow forgot all their complaints about WWE repetition. 🙄