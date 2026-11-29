CBS's new series Eternally Yours offers a supernatural twist on the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, attributing the disaster to a vampire. Explore the show's comedic take on history.

CBS has released a new supernatural comedy series titled Eternally Yours, which reimagines historical American mysteries through a paranormal lens. The show centers on a family of vampires living in disguise among humans, allowing the narrative to intersect with well-documented events. In its second episode, the series provides a fictional, humorous explanation for the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, linking the tragedy to the actions of one of its main characters.

Vampire Comedy Addresses Historic Tragedy

The second episode of Eternally Yours, titled "Baby Vampire," features a dialogue that directly references the 155-year-old mystery surrounding the Great Chicago Fire. During a scene, the character Emma warns her family that her new vampire boyfriend Max has poor judgment. To illustrate the potential dangers of his choices, Emma confesses to a past mistake involving a fire.

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Emma reveals that she once burned down a whole city due to a freak accident. Another character, Jesse, responds by noting that historians blamed the incident on a cow. This exchange serves as a comedic callback to the widely circulated myth that Catherine O'Leary's cow kicked over a lantern, sparking the blaze. The show uses this historical anecdote to highlight the chaotic nature of its vampire protagonists.

Characters Linked to the 1871 Disaster

The character Emma is established as being approximately 250 years old in the show's 2026 setting. This age implies that she was roughly 95 years old when the Great Chicago Fire broke out in October 1871. The series uses her longevity to directly connect the Blythe vampire family to significant historical moments in the United States.

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The revelation that Emma caused the fire contrasts with the show's general portrayal of the Blythes as friendly neighbors. While the family often appears harmless, this confession suggests they are not entirely innocent. The narrative twist adds a layer of dark humor to the episode, as Charles Blythe typically mocks other historical figures like the Prussians, but here the family is implicated in a national disaster.

Historical Facts of the Great Chicago Fire

The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 remains one of the most devastating urban disasters in American history. The fire began on the evening of October 8, 1871, and burned for approximately two days. It destroyed enormous sections of the city, killed hundreds of people, and left more than 100,000 residents homeless.

According to historical records, the fire reportedly started around 9 pm on October 8 in a barn at 137 DeKoven Street. The barn belonged to Patrick and Catherine O'Leary. Strong winds carried burning debris across the city, exacerbating the situation. Chicago had already suffered multiple fires in the week prior due to dry weather and widespread wooden construction, as noted by National Geographic.

O'Leary Myth and Ongoing Historical Debate

For generations, Americans were taught that Catherine O'Leary's cow started the fire by kicking over a kerosene lantern while she was milking it. The most widely believed version suggests the lantern fell into dry hay, setting the barn on fire. This story became a cultural staple, often cited in media and education.

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However, historians have never found solid evidence linking Catherine O'Leary's cow to the disaster. As reported by Sky History, finding concrete proof was impossible due to the scale of the destruction and the passage of time. The Eternally Yours series plays on this uncertainty by offering a supernatural culprit, providing a fictional answer to a question that remains unanswered by factual records.

Eternally Yours continues to differentiate itself from other supernatural shows by blending comedy with historical revisionism. By attributing the Great Chicago Fire to a vampire accident, the show offers a fresh perspective on a tragic event. The series maintains its comedic tone while exploring the consequences of its characters' ancient actions in the modern world.