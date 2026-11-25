Kit Harington and Naomi Scott star in the fantasy romance Eternal Return. Find out the exact release date, plot summary, and exclusive clip details for December.

Kit Harington and Naomi Scott are set to lead the fantasy romance film Eternal Return, which arrives in theaters on December 4. The movie explores themes of love and time travel through the stories of its two main characters. This upcoming release follows the actor's previous roles in Westeros and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plot Summary and Time Travel Mechanism

Naomi Scott plays Cass Pfeffer, a woman who has shut herself off from romance after suffering multiple heartbreaks. To protect herself, she takes on a mundane day job that she hopes will further harden her emotional state. Her isolation is interrupted by the arrival of Virgil Jaymes, played by Kit Harington, and his friend Malcolm, portrayed by Simon Callow. Virgil is an eccentric cartographer who does not map physical geography but instead charts emotional landmarks. He has developed a method to travel back in time to help his elderly friend relive his glory days in 1960s London. When the time travel proves successful, Cass decides to use the technology to alter her past and heal her broken heart, only to discover that changing history is far more complicated than she anticipated.

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Cast Backgrounds and Character Details

Kit Harington brings his experience from fantasy and superhero genres to this whimsical romance. Naomi Scott, known for her role in Smile 2, portrays the emotionally guarded Cass Pfeffer. Simon Callow, recognized for his performance in Four Weddings and a Funeral, plays Malcolm, an aged friend of Virgil. In the exclusive clip released by Collider, Malcolm dresses in a costume reminiscent of Doctor Who to distract Cass's boss. He claims to be searching for an analyst who can also perform the foxtrot. The manager appears completely bewildered by the request, leading Malcolm to demonstrate the dance moves, much to Cass's embarrassment.

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Exclusive Clip Highlights and Romantic Themes

The sneak peek highlights the dynamic between the three characters as they attempt to break Cass out of her self-imposed isolation. Virgil and Malcolm visit her workplace with the specific goal of disrupting her boring routine. The interaction reveals the contrasting personalities of the group, with Virgil focusing on emotional mapping and Malcolm providing comedic relief through his eccentric behavior. The clip leaves viewers questioning whether Cass will find love again or if romance remains beyond the reach of time and space. The film promises to deliver a unique perspective on modern relationships through the lens of fantasy elements.

Theater Release Schedule and Viewing Options

Eternal Return is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 4. Audiences can expect a narrative that challenges the simplicity of mending past heartbreaks through temporal manipulation. The story suggests that love involves complex obstacles that cannot be easily erased by revisiting history. Fans of the cast can catch the film in cinemas starting on the specified date. The movie joins a list of other iconic love stories, offering a fresh take on how people connect across time and circumstances.