Etan Harris Wins Brooklyn Municipal Court Seat in Rare GOP Upset

Etan Harris secured a key Brooklyn municipal judgeship in a rare Republican upset. The law and order candidate defeated Susan Liebman in a closely watched race that highlights shifting political dynamics in the borough.

Etan Harris, a seasoned attorney with a 16-year practice specializing in real estate and personal injury litigation, successfully secured a seat on the Municipal Court bench in Brooklyn. His victory on election night marks a significant political shift, as he framed his campaign around a law and order platform that resonated with voters in a district long considered solidly Democratic.

Harris Defeats Liebman in Key District

Etan Harris emerged as the clear winner in the eighth judicial district, which covers a sprawling area from Gravesend through Coney Island and Sheepshead Bay to Canarsie. He received 38,915 votes, capturing 50.96% of the total vote according to preliminary results from the city Board of Elections, with 97.45% of scanners counted. His opponent, Susan Liebman, a former court attorney and litigation attorney at the New York State Insurance Fund, received 48.82% of the vote.

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This result represents a notable Republican upset in one of the boroughs southern judicial districts, an outcome GOP leaders claim has not occurred in decades. The margin of victory was slim, highlighting the competitive nature of the race despite the district historical leanings. Harris victory signals a potential break from the one-party rule dynamic that has characterized judicial elections in the area for years.

Political Endorsements and Campaign Strategy

Etan Harris candidacy was buoyed by endorsements from prominent Republican legislators who have seen success in the region recently. He was backed by Republican City Councilmember Inna Vernikov, as well as Republican state Senator Steven Chan and state Assemblyman Lester Chang. Notably, both state legislators lost their general election bids to Democrats, yet their support for Harris appeared to strengthen his position in this specific judicial race.

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The campaign strategy heavily emphasized outreach to diverse communities within the district. Harris Instagram page tracked robust engagement with Orthodox Jewish and Chinese-American leaders, alongside strong connections to the state of Israel. Brooklyn-published monthly described him as the descendant of a Syrian chief rabbi and the grandson of a union judge who practiced in Israel, leveraging these heritage points to build trust.

Personal background also played a role in his narrative. Born and raised in Southern Brooklyn, Harris is the son of an architect father and a retired public school teacher mother. His campaign positioned his candidacy as a necessary change for Brooklyn voters, arguing that residents previously lacked a real choice when voting for judges in the general election cycle.

Brooklyn Judicial Races Show Mixed Results

Outside the Harris race, most other Brooklyn municipal court positions were filled through uncontested elections or decisive Democratic victories. In four other Brooklyn races, judicial candidates won without opposition. In the contested race for the Fourth Municipal District, Democrats Anthony Vaughn Jr. and Xavier Carr defeated Republican and Conservative candidate Aaron Franklin by a wide margin, winning by over 40 points.

Democratic candidate Lauren J. Brown-Akowe won the Second District Municipal Court seat, continuing the party hold in that area. Tamara Ortiz secured the Third District Municipal Court, while Janice P. Purvis and Michelle DeSouza-Forte won their uncontested races for the two Sixth District Municipal Court seats. Democrat Bridget Hamblin also won her race for the Seventh District Municipal Court seat.

Staten Island and Manhattan Outcomes

On Staten Island, attorney John Vitucci Jr. won the race for Staten Islands First District Civil Court judgeship. Vitucci, running as a Democrat, defeated Republican Carrie Ann Low, who previously served as the Deputy Bureau Chief of the Narcotics and Investigations Bureau at the Staten Island District Attorneys Office. He won by 11 percentage points according to election night data.

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In Manhattan, three municipal judge candidates won uncontested races. Democratic candidate Eric Flores won the First District Municipal Court judge position, Steven Benathen won the Third District Municipal Court judge race, and Faith Bondy won the Fourth District Municipal Court judge race. The city continued to see smooth transitions in these judicial seats without significant opposition.

Queens and Bronx Election Results

In Queens, three Democratic judicial candidates won municipal judgeships in contested elections, with one winner in an uncontested race. Democrat Janet Ellen Keller defeated Republican Stephen Dachtera by a 50-point lead in the boroughs Second District Municipal Court seat. Michelle Ann McSweeney-Ortiz won her race in the Third Municipal District Court by over a 45-point lead.

Edward Irizarry won his uncontested race for the Fourth Municipal District Court seat in Queens. Meanwhile, in the Bronx, only two open municipal judge seats existed, and both were won by Democrats who cruised to victory in uncontested races. Jodi L. Morales won her race for First District Municipal Court judge, and Sara Collins-Sedey won the Second District Municipal Court seat, reflecting the partisan trends in the northern boroughs.

Manhattan Seventh District Race Details

The race for four Seventh District Municipal Court judge seats in Manhattan saw a mix of party affiliations in the winning pool. Three Democrats, Keshia Espinal, Matthew Levy, and Karen Cortes-Tower, secured their respective positions. They were joined by one Fair Court party candidate, Aija Tingling, who also won her seat.

These results collectively paint a picture of a complex electoral landscape where judicial races varied significantly in competitiveness. While Harris victory stands out as a rare GOP success, the broader trend across New York City municipal courts remained firmly Democratic in most districts.