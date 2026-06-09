Estrano Verano is a 39-day World Cup pop-up by Chef Diego Argoti at Skyduster Brewery Sports Bar, located inside City Market South in downtown L.A. The pop-up features live fire cooking, freshly brewed beer for every match, and a menu by Argoti. The pop-up aims to provide a place for L.A. to have fun again, with a simple four-beer lineup and a menu built to pair with food, not fight it.

Chef Diego Argoti works the custom-built open fire rig at Skyduster Brewery Sports Bar inside City Market South in downtown L.A. Estrano Verano , a 39-day World Cup pop-up, is a collaboration between Argoti and Skyduster Beer, featuring live fire cooking , freshly brewed beer for every match, and a menu by Argoti.

The pop-up is located inside City Market South, near Rossoblu and Dama, and will be open every day one hour before the first kickoff for 104 matches. Argoti, known for his avant-garde dishes, will be cooking over an open fire in a loading dock, offering a burger, hot dog, Pad Krapow Chicken Sandwich, and Yuba Cheesesteak. A separate live-fire menu will be available on Friday through Sunday.

Skyduster Brewery Sports Bar aims to provide a place for L.A. to have fun again, with a simple four-beer lineup and a menu built to pair with food, not fight it





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Estrano Verano Chef Diego Argoti Skyduster Brewery Sports Bar City Market South World Cup Pop-Up Live Fire Cooking Freshly Brewed Beer Pad Krapow Chicken Sandwich Yuba Cheesesteak Four-Beer Lineup Simple Menu Community L.A. Needs Fun

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