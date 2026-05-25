Peter Murrell, 61, who was the SNP chief executive for 22 years, admitted to using SNP funds for personal expenses including luxury goods and a motorhome. The amount of money that was misused is ¤00310.65. The Sturgtons faced a lot of criticism regarding his actions and demands were made by the public asking the review of Sturgtons responsibilities over a decade where this if occurred under Nicola Sturgtons leadership as first minister of Scotland. Murrell used the money of the party to buy the aforementioned items, and had a history of buying expensive fountain pens, whisky, and vacuums over the years.

Peter Murrell , the estranged husband of Nicola Sturgeon , admitted to embezzling over \u00a400000 from the Scottish National Party ( SNP ), and walked free after serving time in court.

The former SNP chief executive, 61, had a history of compulsively buying luxury goods, including a \u00a312500 campervan, Lalique salt and pepper grinders worth \u00a22600, and Fortnum and Mason advent calendars at \u00a2200 a pop. He also bought expensive fountain pens, whisky, vacuums, DVD box sets, games, and games consoles over the years. Peter Murrell used the embezzled funds to buy luxurious items and lavish items including a white luxury Bremont watch, Dyson vacuum, and Niesmann and Bischoff motorhome.

The motion of the affair has brought about growing demands on the Sturgeon to clarify what she knew of Peter Murrell's actions using SNP funds





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Scottish National Party SNP Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell Embezzlement Luxury Goods High Court Edinburgh

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