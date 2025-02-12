Estranged Husband Charged in Murder-for-Hire Plot of Prominent Chelsea Art Dealer

Daniel Carrera Sikkema, estranged husband of celebrated art dealer Brent Sikkema, has been charged with murder-for-hire following the gruesome stabbing death of his husband in their Rio de Janeiro apartment. The motive was allegedly financial gain, with Sikkema poised to inherit his husband's multi-million dollar estate.

The estranged husband of a prominent Chelsea art dealer has been charged with murder-for-hire in the slaying of his husband in Brazil . Federal prosecutors allege that Daniel Carrera Sikkema conspired with a hitman to kill Brent Sikkema, his 75-year-old spouse, in their Rio de Janeiro apartment on January 14, 2024. The motive behind the murder, according to authorities, was Sikkema's desire to inherit his husband's multi-million dollar estate amidst a bitter divorce.

Sikkema allegedly paid the hitman, identified as Prevez, at least $5,000 and promised additional payment upon completion of the crime. Prevez, upon arrest, confessed to stabbing Sikkema 18 times in the face, chest, and throat after being hired by Carrera.Carrera, who worked as a male prostitute in Havana and Madrid prior to meeting Sikkema, was seen on surveillance footage monitoring Sikkema's apartment for 14 hours before the murder. He had surrendered to police on April 14, initially facing charges of passport fraud. The murder and conspiracy charges were added to the indictment on Tuesday.The victim, Brent Sikkema, was a well-known figure in the city's art world, co-owning the Sikkema Jenkins Gallery in Chelsea and representing prominent artists like Kara Walker and Vik Muniz. He was also known for his connections with high-profile individuals, including Michelle Obama. The murder sent shockwaves through the art community and has been widely covered by the media





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Art Dealer Brazil Divorce Inheritance Hitman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Charged in Murder-for-Hire Plot of Prominent Art Dealer HusbandDaniel Sikkema, a New York man, has been charged with orchestrating the murder of his estranged husband, Brent Sikkema, a renowned art dealer, during their contentious divorce. Brent Sikkema was found dead in his Rio de Janeiro apartment in January 2024 from multiple stab wounds. Authorities allege that Daniel Sikkema hired a hitman, Alejandro Triana Trevez, who is also in custody, to carry out the killing and concealed the payments using an intermediary or stolen identities. Daniel Sikkema faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire, and could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted.

Read more »

Estranged Spouse Sued in Chelsea Art Dealer's MurderThe executor of murdered Chelsea art dealer Brent Sikkema's estate is suing his estranged spouse, Daniel Garcia Carrera, accusing him of being the mastermind behind the killing. The lawsuit alleges Carrera, who stands to inherit a significant sum as Sikkema's surviving spouse, was motivated by greed and had a history of violence and attempts to control Sikkema. Carrera is currently facing charges in Brazil for the murder.

Read more »

Riley's Estranged Husband Surprises Her in Shifting GearsNew photos reveal Lucas Neff as Riley's husband Jimmy in episode 5 of Shifting Gears. His surprise appearance with flowers puts Matt in a sour mood. The episode explores Riley's support system and her reaction to Jimmy's reappearance after their troubled marriage.

Read more »

Missouri Mom Allegedly Kills Estranged Husband, Then New Girlfriend of Ex-BoyfriendTaylor Santiago, 31, is accused of fatally shooting her estranged husband, Troy Huffman, in their Missouri home before driving to Arkansas to kill Nathan Green, the father of one of her other children, and his girlfriend, Sophia Williams. Santiago surrendered to authorities in Missouri last week.

Read more »

Jenelle Evans Breaks Up With August Keen, Embraces Beyoncé's 'Irreplaceable' After Estranged Husband DramaJenelle Evans, star of MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, recently ended her relationship with August Keen, sharing a split video set to Beyoncé's empowering anthem 'Irreplaceable.' The breakup follows a tumultuous year marked by Evans' legal battle with estranged husband David Eason, filled with accusations and ongoing disputes.

Read more »

Dorit Kemsley Threatened With Divorce by Estranged Husband PKDorit Kemsley revealed that her estranged husband, Paul 'PK' Kemsley, sent her a threatening note demanding she take responsibility for their finances and discuss custody of their children within a month or two. If she doesn't comply, he threatens divorce. Dorit, feeling betrayed and ready for a fight, shared her concerns with her 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' co-stars Erika Jayne, Bozoma Saint John, and Kathy Hilton.

Read more »