Estonian Citizens Plead Guilty to Massive Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme

Two Estonian citizens, Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, admitted to running a massive Ponzi scheme involving a fraudulent crypto-mining service called HashFlare, defrauding investors worldwide of over $577 million.

Two Estonian citizens, Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, both 40 years old, pleaded guilty yesterday to orchestrating a massive cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of thousands of investors globally, including in the United States. The scheme centered around a fraudulent crypto-mining service called HashFlare, resulting in investor losses exceeding $577 million.

Potapenko and Turõgin sold contracts to customers, promising them a share of the cryptocurrency mined by their purported mining operation. Between 2015 and 2019, HashFlare generated over $577 million in sales. However, the company lacked the computing power to fulfill most of its claimed mining activities. To conceal this deception, the company's web-based dashboard displayed fabricated data as customers' supposed mining profits.The duo further perpetuated the fraud by launching an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for a project named Polybius. They claimed it would establish a bank specializing in digital currency and promised investors dividends from the bank's future profits, raising at least $25 million. However, no such bank was ever created. Potapenko and Turõgin encouraged individuals to invest their savings in both HashFlare and Polybius, assuring them of substantial returns. To maintain the illusion of legitimacy, they even distributed a portion of the profits to early investors.Ultimately, the companies failed to deliver on their promised returns. The funds were diverted to various accounts and cryptocurrency wallets controlled by the two men. They used the proceeds to purchase real estate, luxury vehicles, and maintain investment and cryptocurrency accounts. As part of their plea agreement, Potapenko and Turõgin will forfeit assets worth over $400 million. These assets will be used to compensate victims. Further details regarding this process will be announced at a later date. Potapenko and Turõgin were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in November 2022 with 16 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both men admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and are scheduled for sentencing on May 8, 2023. Each faces up to 20 years in prison. The final conviction will be determined by a federal judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors





