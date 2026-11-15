Estonia to shut its border with Russia, blaming the Kremlin for failed arson attack

Estonia is to close its border with Russia after blaming the Kremlin for a suspected attack on a defense technology company, Estonia’s prime minister said Sunday.

Estonia is to close its border with Russia after blaming the Kremlin for a suspected attack on a defense technology company, Estonia’s prime minister said Sunday.

Eight people have been detained after allegedly attempting an arson attack on the company overnight on Saturday, authorities say. No one was injured. Estonian security services say the attempted attack was carried out on the orders of Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU. There has been no initial response from Russia.

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“If Russia continues its hybrid operations in Estonia, and we know that Russian intelligence services exploit border crossings to exert influence over people, we must be prepared to reduce the risks we face,” Prime Minister Kristen Michal said in a statement Sunday. “Closing the border would reduce the threat to people in Estonia and send a clear message that attacks on Estonia’s defense industry and defense capabilities are unacceptable,” he added.

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Border crossings will be closed from 1 December and Michal gave no timescale for when they would reopen.