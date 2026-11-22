Estonia has announced the closure of its road border crossings with Russia for at least six months, citing security concerns including intimidation of citizens by Russian security services. Moscow has warned of political and diplomatic retaliation, labeling the move as a new Iron Curtain. The decision affects thousands of travelers and separates Estonia from Finland, which closed its borders in 2023, while Latvia and Lithuania remain open.

People walk at the corridor between at the border bridge in Narva at the Estonia n- Russia n border on Jan. 15, 2026. VILNIUS — Estonia will close its road border crossings with Russia on security grounds for at least six months, the Baltic country’s government said on Friday, prompting a warning from Moscow that it ​would respond with political and diplomatic measures.

Russia’s ability to organise further attacks, “Russian security services are intimidating and trying to recruit our citizens who are travelling through our border checkpoints. This is something we cannot tolerate anymore,” Taro said. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said that Russia would ​respond with political and diplomatic measures if Estonia went ahead with the closure.

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“Such moves are tantamount to attempts to ‌erect ⁠a new Iron Curtain under the false pretence of some sort of threat from the East,” Zakharova said. Estonia, a strong supporter of Ukraine, currently has five crossing points where travellers can enter or leave Russia, according to the government. Estonia’s northern neighbour Finland shut its Russia border crossings in 2023, and has ​kept them closed since ​then, while southern Baltic ⁠nations Latvia and Lithuania maintain open crossings.

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Thousands of people living in Estonia have family in Russia or vice versa, as legacies of the Soviet era. ​The crossing at Narva, a majority Russian-speaking city on the Estonian side ​of the ⁠border, is also used by people travelling from further afield in Europe to reach St Petersburg a few hours’ drive away.

Of the 760,000 people who crossed the Estonia-Russia border this year, 307,000 were Russian nationals, ⁠175,000 were ​Estonian citizens and 54,000 held Finnish passports, Estonian police ​data showed.