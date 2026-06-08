Estelle Manor Teams With P. Johnson for Oxlip-themed Summer Capsule

'It’s a summer capsule designed to feel effortless, elevated, and rooted in a sense of place,' said Eiesha Bharti Pasricha of Estelle.

— P. Johnson, the Sydney-based tailor, has teamed with the exclusive Oxfordshire country estate and private members’ club Estelle Manor for aLaunching this month at The Muse, the on-site boutique at Estelle Manor, the collection is designed exclusively for members, who pay 3,700 pounds a year, plus a 1,000-pound joining fee.

The range features linen caps, Irish linen pop-over shirts complete with P. Johnson’s signature internal pocket, printed cotton neckerchiefs and swim shorts featuring an oxlip print. A limited run of the printed shorts will receive a wider release via selected P. Johnson points of sale worldwide. According to Patrick Johnson, founder and creative director of P. Johnson, the oxlip flowers, native to Oxfordshire, were reimagined as an offset-style print that has a sun-faded, almost archival feel.

“The offset printing used endeavors to create an antique look to the print. We like the way the oxslip is a de facto hibiscus of sorts,” he added. The overall tie-up with Estelle Manor, meanwhile, was a way to articulate P. Johnson’s leisure-focused point of view.

“Being Australian, the majority of us wear this sort of thing almost daily, if not in actuality, at least in our minds. Our connection to leisure is deeply imbued, and I think we have a means of sharpening its edges,” Johnson said.

“It was great to use warranted Irish linen in the pop-overs, a form of shirt that somehow feels particularly within our vernacular. The swimmers become part of daily holiday wear, and we feel their cut and style is perennial and also mature,” he added.

“P. Johnson felt like a natural fit because of its tailoring-first approach and shared appreciation for quality and considered design. It’s a summer capsule designed to feel effortless, elevated and rooted in a sense of place,” said Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, cofounder and creative director of Estelle, and daughter of Indian industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal.

“At Estelle Manor, every detail is thoughtfully curated, so it is important that any partnership reflects the same commitment to craftsmanship, design and attention to detail that defines the member experience,” she said, adding the capsule is intended to be worn “across the estate. ” The P. Johnson capsule also marks The Muse’s first menswear collaboration, extending a partnership strategy that has previously included Hunza G, Schostal, and a property-wide scent by Perfumer H founder Lynn Harris.

“Who better to celebrate the start of summer with than a cornerstone of Australian fashion? This collaboration brings together P. Johnson’s relaxed Australian sensibility with Estelle Manor’s distinctly British point of view,” added Bharti Pasricha. Estelle Manor was founded in 2023 by Bharti Pasricha and her husband, Sharan Pasricha, as a rural extension of Maison Estelle, the buzzy London private members’ club on Grafton Street in Mayfair.

Earlier this year, the couple also opened Celeste, the third installment of their Estelle members’ club enterprise on Ledbury Road in Notting Hill, London.

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