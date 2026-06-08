Estée Lauder Invests in the U.K., Bringing Candle, Home Fragrance Making In-house

The U.K. will serve as the main manufacturing base for candles in Lauder's prestige brand portfolio, including Jo Malone London, Tom Ford and Aerin.

Cos. Inc. is pumping up its U.K. manufacturing base with the integration of technical know-how and expertise from one of it key suppliers, Contract Candles, into its Whitman facility in Hampshire, England.

The company said it will assume the lease of one of Contract Candles’ two U.K. facilities, and hire around 50 of its employees over time. William P. Lauder, Lauder’s chair, described the new investment as strategic, and said it would further reinforce the company’s “longstanding commitment to British craftsmanship, innovation, and growth in prestige fragrance.

”The move, he added, will not only add “research and development and quality capabilities,” but will also “enhance operational control and long-term resilience in a strategically important category. ” The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Contract Candles will continue to operate as a standalone company.

Lauder said that since fiscal 2020, The Estée Lauder Cos. has invested $72 million in its Whitman facility across automation, quality systems, sustainability initiatives, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, alongside apprenticeship and STEM outreach programs in partnership with local universities. Established in 1966 and marking its 60th anniversary this year, Whitman is part of Lauder’s global manufacturing network, producing skin care and fragrance products for brands includingThe site produces more than 90 million units annually for distribution across the U.K., Europe, and other markets worldwide.

“Whitman has reflected the craftsmanship, quality, and innovation that have defined The Estée Lauder Cos. since my grandparents founded the business,” said Lauder. He added: “When my family established our manufacturing footprint here in 1966, we recognized the remarkable depth of British artisanal skill, and we are proud to continue investing in that legacy today.

” Roberto Canevari, Lauder’s chief value chain officer, said the U.K. “plays a significant role in our global manufacturing network, and this investment in candle and home fragrance manufacturing reflects our continued commitment to British craftsmanship and innovation. ” Lauder said that home fragrance continues to represent a “significant opportunity” across The Estée Lauder Cos. ’ portfolio of fragrance brands, “driven by growing consumer interest in premium scent experiences and elevated home environments.

” The company added that Jo Malone London is the number-one luxury home fragrance brand in the U.K. across home scents and fragrance ancillaries. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starbucks bringing back viral menu item despite 2017 barista revolt: 'May God save us all'Starbucks confirms its viral Unicorn Frappuccino is returning for one weekend this summer, bringing back the colorful drink that caused a frenzy in 2017.

Read more »

How Knicks are bringing Victor Wembanyama, Spurs into ‘difficult areas’ early in NBA FinalsVictor Wembanyama looked ready to take the crown.

Read more »

Ukraine’s deadly strikes are bringing the war home to Russians, and discontent is bubbling upResidents in Russia’s largest cities have largely been sheltered from the daily realities of the war with Ukraine. But Kyiv’s long-range attacks are changing that.

Read more »

Zegna Summer 2027: Bringing La Villeggiatura to MalibuZegna presented its summer 2027 collection on Malibu Pier, where Alessandro Sartori drew on La Villeggiatura.

Read more »