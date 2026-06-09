Estée Lauder Charts Recovery Strategy After Collapsed Puig Deal

After terminating acquisition talks with Puig, Estée Lauder focuses on internal restructuring, brand revitalization, and channel expansion to restore growth and investor confidence.

The Estée Lauder Companies is charting a new course after the collapse of acquisition talks with Spanish beauty conglomerate Puig, which were terminated earlier this month due to financial disagreements.

The prospect of any further multibillion-dollar deals is considered unlikely in the near term, according to industry experts and sources familiar with the company's strategy. Stéphane de La Faverie, CEO of Estée Lauder, revealed during a banking conference in Paris last week that the deal fell apart because of valuation differences, stating, 'It all came down to money.

' Analysts suggest that while the combination may have made strategic sense on paper, public investors are not eager for another large transaction unless it involves selling the entire company, an outcome the founding Lauder family is not expected to pursue. Instead, the company must now focus on bold moves to revive its share price and growth, which have suffered dramatically since its peak in January 2022, when the stock traded at over $370 and the market capitalization exceeded $133 billion.

Currently, shares hover around $84.64, giving a market cap of $30.62 billion, after a slight rebound of 11.9 percent to $88.32 on the day the Puig deal collapse was announced. Year to date, however, the stock remains down more than 20 percent. Analysts like Olivia Tong of Raymond James emphasize the need for repair work with investors, noting that the company must reinvigorate its top line and continue margin recovery through its Beauty Reimagined program.

This complex initiative, unveiled by de La Faverie in February 2025, aims to restore sustainable sales growth and achieve double-digit adjusted operating margins in the coming years. Key components include expanding into high-growth channels, markets, media, and price tiers to capture opportunities in prestige beauty. Concurrently, the company is executing a Profit Recovery and Growth Plan, which involves significant restructuring.

In its third-quarter 2026 earnings report, Estée Lauder confirmed that it now expects a final net reduction of 9,000 to 10,000 positions, up from the previous estimate of 5,800 to 7,000. More than 70 percent of this increase is attributed to the elimination of point-of-sale demonstration roles at underperforming department stores and freestanding stores.

All restructuring decisions are to be finalized by the end of this month, with cumulative charges estimated between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion, according to a recent SEC filing. To win back market share, the company must revitalize its biggest brands, including Estée Lauder, Clinique, La Mer, MAC, and Jo Malone. One source stressed that restoring share and volume in North America is critical, and noted that the company lacks a major presence at Sephora, a key retailer.

However, Estée Lauder has been diversifying its channel strategy, bringing brands to Amazon and recently adding some to TikTok Shop. Notably, after 41 years, MAC Cosmetics entered Sephora in the U.S. and the Middle East, giving it access to the largest part of the makeup business in those regions. De La Faverie highlighted innovation like the Powder Kiss lipstick line, which has been a global success at a lower price point.

The brand has also reengaged with culture through ambassadors such as Doja Cat and Kris Jenner. As a result, in the first calendar quarter of 2026, MAC gained 250 basis points of market share in lip gloss and near-triple-digit growth in lip category in the U.S. Despite this, MAC's ranking at Sephora remains modest: it was the number-five makeup brand at Sephora inside Kohl's in its first month and number-19 at Sephora overall.

According to data from YipitData, and Navigo Marketing tracking online sales during Sephora's Spring Savings Event, only The Ordinary made it into the top 10 among Estée Lauder brands. Overall, skincare, which constitutes the majority of revenue, was flat in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, as were makeup and haircare. Fragrance was the bright spot, growing 10 percent. Total net sales increased 5 percent to $3.9 billion, but the company still faces headwinds.

The path forward requires not only operational efficiency but also a renewed focus on core brand strength and investor confidence. With restructuring underway and a strategic pivot to high-growth channels, Estée Lauder aims to reestablish its leadership in prestige beauty, though the road to recovery is expected to be gradual





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