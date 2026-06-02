Estée Lauder CEO Discusses M&A Strategy and Portfolio Strength Amid Transformation

Stéphane de La Favorie, CEO of Estée Lauder, addresses the role of M&A in the company's Beauty Reimagined plan, emphasizing financial discipline and the strength of its current brand portfolio. He discusses gaps in prestige fragrances, the ongoing Profit Recovery and Growth Plan, and the performance of key brands like Kilian, Le Labo, and La Mer.

In a recent discussion at an industry conference, Stephen Powers, managing director and head of U.S. consumer packaged goods research at Deutsche Bank AG, addressed Stéphane de La Favorie, president and chief executive officer of the Estée Lauder Cos.

, about the company's portfolio strategy and the role of mergers and acquisitions. Powers recalled that a year ago, the conversation centered on organic portfolio optimization over time.

However, since then, Estée Lauder has made a significant acquisition of a portfolio of brands and continued to invest in minority and majority stakes in other assets, while also hiring advisors for a comprehensive portfolio review. This shift has raised questions about whether the company's current brand lineup is sufficient to meet its aspirations or if more transformational M&A is needed to achieve value creation targets.

De La Favorie outlined that Estée Lauder's strategic plan, Beauty Reimagined, focuses on rebalancing growth across geographic, category, and channel dimensions. He emphasized that the company is a global leader in prestige skincare, particularly strong in Asia-Pacific, and also leads in makeup with brands like MAC. The portfolio includes luxury and artisanal niche brands such as Le Labo, Tom Ford, Jo Malone, and Kilian.

However, de La Favorie acknowledged a gap in prestige fragrances, especially in Europe and Latin America, where such products constitute a large share of the market. In Europe, prestige fragrances account for 40-50% of sales, and in Latin America, up to 60%. Estée Lauder has a smaller presence in this category.

De La Favorie stated that if an opportunity arises to fill this gap, the company would consider it, but only if it is accretive in growth and profitability over time and creates shareholder value. He clarified that a recent deal did not go through because it was not at the right price.

He maintained that as CEO, he would never pursue a deal that does not make financial sense for the company and its shareholders, even if strategically it seems complementary. De La Favorie addressed the timing of major deals, noting that Estée Lauder is currently undergoing a transformation through its Profit Recovery and Growth Plan (PRGP), which covers operational, cultural, and leadership aspects.

The approval phase of the PRGPs will conclude in 29 days, and execution is expected to be largely complete by the end of the calendar year. This timeline would allow the company to consider more transformational deals in the future, provided they are at the right price and fit within the existing portfolio. When asked directly if Estée Lauder has the right portfolio of brands to compete in today's prestige beauty market, de La Favorie responded affirmatively.

He highlighted that the company is gaining market share in key markets like China and the U.S., as well as in emerging online markets. He described the portfolio as divided into three groups: large brands (billion-dollar or near-billion), mid-sized brands (between $500 million and $1 billion in net sales), and smaller brands. The large and mid-sized brands are performing very well, and smaller brands like Kilian are the fastest-growing in the company, with Le Labo as the second fastest-growing.

The Ordinary also shows strong performance, and La Mer, one of the largest brands, continues to gain share globally. De La Favorie expressed confidence that the current portfolio positions Estée Lauder strongly for future growth





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