Haas Axes Esteban Ocon for Rest of F1 Season, Rafael Camara Debuts in Sao Paulo

Haas has dropped Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the Formula 1 season and will promote Ferrari protege Rafael Camara, the current Formula 2 leader, to make his debut at his home Sao Paulo Grand Prix alongside Ollie Bearman.

Haas has axed Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the Formula 1 season and will replace him with Ferrari academy driver Rafael Camara for this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Brazilian, 21, who currently leads the Formula 2 championship, will partner British driver Ollie Bearman at his home race. Ocon's departure from Haas had already been scheduled for the end of the season, with Camara signed on a multi-year deal to take his seat from 2027. That exit has now been brought forward, meaning the Frenchman will miss the remaining four races of the year in addition to Mexico.

Also read F1 Mexico City Notebook: Mercedes Let Russell Down

Haas Confirms Ocon Departure Mid-Season

A Haas statement read: TGR Haas F1 team can confirm that Esteban Ocon will no longer compete on its behalf in the 2026 FIA Formula 1 world championship. The American team declined to offer an explanation for the decision when Ocon was dropped midway through the last round in Mexico City. The Frenchman, 30, responded to reports of an altercation by denying he had been violent but admitted to a disagreement with team bosses.

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Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu refused to answer questions on what had happened with Ocon when he was live on Sky Sports on the Saturday of the Mexico race. The Japanese boss said the issue remains an internal matter. Such decisions are never made lightly, as was the case in Mexico City, but then, as now, we feel this is firmly in the best interest of the team moving forward, Komatsu said.

The conversations that ultimately unfolded between the team and Esteban remain an internal matter, and we will continue to respect the private nature of closed-door situations. Looking ahead, we have chosen Rafael Camara to drive alongside Ollie Bearman at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Komatsu added. Haas had previously communicated that Camara, who had already been signed for 2027 on a multi-year deal, would make his debut only next season.

Rafael Camara Makes Debut on Home Soil

His opportunity has now arrived early, and he will do so on home soil in Brazil. Having excelled in his TPC outing in August, we know Rafa's capabilities and we are looking forward to welcoming him into the team this weekend and working with him through his Formula 1 debut driving the VF-26 in Brazil, Komatsu said. When Ocon was dropped in Mexico City, Haas drafted in reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa for his debut.

Hirakawa, however, has clashing commitments for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship, which he leads ahead of the final round of the season at Monza this weekend as he pursues a third title. That opened the door for Camara to step in earlier than planned. Before Mexico, Ocon denied reports of a physical clash with Haas team principal Komatsu. Those reports surfaced after Friday practice in Mexico City, the same disagreement that ultimately led to his removal from the car.

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Haas has not yet communicated its plans for the final three rounds, in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Camara currently has Formula 2 duties at the Middle East events, raising questions over whether he will contest all of the remaining Formula 1 races or only selected rounds. For now, his focus will be on his home race at Interlagos, where he will make his Formula 1 debut driving the VF-26 alongside Bearman.

Ocon Exits Haas Without Further Race Seats

The decision ends Ocon's time with Haas earlier than expected and confirms he will not return to a race seat with the team this season. We have now notified Esteban Ocon that he will not return to a race seat with Haas this season, Komatsu said. In a separate statement communicating Camara's debut, Haas also confirmed that Ocon will not return.

For Camara, the promotion offers an early start to life with Haas and a first taste of Formula 1 machinery in a competitive setting on home soil in Brazil.