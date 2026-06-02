Estate Agent Accused of Using Misleading AI-Generated Images to Enhance Homes for Sale

Winkworth, a London-based estate agency, has been accused of using AI-generated images to make homes appear larger or in better condition than they actually are. The agency has since removed some AI-enhanced images from its site after a customer complained that the property looked nothing like the pictures.

An estate agent has been accused of using misleading AI-generated images to enhance the homes it has for sale. Winkworth , a London-based agency with more than 100 offices across the UK, has been using the pictures which viewers claim make houses appear larger or in better condition than they actually are.

In one supposed photo on the Tooting branch's site, an entire chimney breast had simply been removed from an image. In another case, a prospective buyer arrived to view a property in Tooting, south London, to find it significantly different to images online. The AI-enhanced images have since been removed from the listing after the viewer took to social media to complain the property looked nothing like what they had expected.

They said, The place not only looked nothing like the pictures but it was not in great condition. We kind of laughed it off to be fair as it seemed like a joke, but then felt quite upset because we took time off from work for this viewing and wasted our time to see this place. They added, My question is, should this be allowed? Are you not misleading potential buyers?

A prospective buyer took to social media after they arrived to view a property in Tooting, south London, to find it significantly different to images online. AI was used by Winkworth to enhance photos of this property, adding furniture which some claimed made the room look larger than it actually is. The images had added fake decor to some rooms, as well as furniture and lighting.

Winkworth said it generally declares when AI has been used in its property listings, but acknowledged that for the property in question, a declaration was missing from its brochure. Other estate agents also use AI in property listings, with many claiming it helps buyers see a home's potential. But many have accused such practices of amounting to false advertising and said they would be sorely disappointed to arrive at a property only to realise the photographs had been enhanced.

Winkworth said it had spoken to its Tooting office and it has since removed some AI-enhanced images from its site. Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, the professional body for estate agents, said that while AI is increasingly being used in the industry, it should never mislead buyers. There are clear boundaries around how this technology can be used. AI should never mislead buyers or create unrealistic expectations about a property.

Digitally inserting furniture or objects into a room that could never realistically fit within the space risks misrepresenting the true size, layout or functionality of a home. Trust and transparency are fundamental in the property market. AI should support informed decision-making, not distort reality. A spokesperson for Winkworth said, All offices are required by Winkworth Franchising Limited to disclose the use of AI imagery online and on all property details and must not misrepresent a property.

We have spoken to the Winkworth Tooting office. They decided to remove some AI furnished images after a customer expressed disappointment during a viewing. The only change to the original images was the addition of soft furnishings, lights and other furniture, similar to using real staging furniture. In one image, a chimney breast had been removed by AI but the sizes of the rooms and windows were not altered or misrepresented.

The use of AI is to help customers visualise the potential of a property using digital tools





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Winkworth Estate Agent AI-Generated Images Misleading Property Listings

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