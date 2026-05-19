Essex residents reported suspicious activity by alleged broadband workers doing a survey for a new caravan site at £150,000. Local residents challenged them to present a 'brownie' or paperwork and urged them to speak their 'peebles'. A temporary injunction banned any development on the site in question.

Residents in Essex successfully obstructed the development of a new illegal caravan site in their locality by chasing off persons allegedly pretending to be broadband workers conducting a survey.

They took a stand after a notorious traveler, Edward Myles Anthony Connors, paid £150,000 in cash to build an unauthorized site nearby. A recent caravan development by other travelers on another field, about 300 yards away, had already caused them to be wary and spread rumors of their constant surveillance. Despite their efforts, on May 26-28, men in a white van appeared to conduct a survey, claiming to be broadband workers. A local resident confronted them, leading to their departure.

A truck with untaxed plates, bearing no uniform, passed off as doing a survey for a broadband company. This incident served as evidence of illegal activities in the area





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