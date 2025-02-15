Essential World War II Movies

This article explores some of the most impactful World War II movies, highlighting their unique perspectives and enduring relevance.

World War II movies have often captivated viewers by portraying this pivotal moment in history. Movies about this war have often captured the heart-pounding drama of the war, and the courage displayed by so many who lived through it. The best movies about World War II capture the humanity of those who experienced it first-hand. These movies capture the human stakes that were at play throughout the war.

Some movies, like Das Boot, highlight universal truths about war while highlighting the unique moral conflicts that were at play during World War II. Other movies, like The Bridge on the River Kwai, emphasize the harsh realities of World War II, and how there were those who tried unsuccessfully to strip humanity away from others. The most essential movies about World War II pose difficult questions about this period in history and meditate on how this war changed the world.10 'Downfall' (2004) Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel Downfall follows the final days of Adolf Hitler's (Bruno Ganz) life and regime. The story is mainly told through the perspective of Hitler's secretary, Traudl Junge (Alexandra Maria Lara). Downfall features Hitler's increasing paranoia as he refuses to accept his imminent defeat. The movie also chronicles the continued failure of those around Hitler and their inability to salvage anything about their predicament. Throughout the movie, Hitler's ineffective leadership is shown to be incredibly destructive to the last days of the war. Downfall is an essential movie to watch to understand World War II because it paints Hitler as an unhinged man who was never capable of anything resembling leadership. The movie is essential to understanding what an ordinary little man Hitler was throughout his time as leader. Downfall succeeds in showcasing how cowardly the vast majority of those around Hitler were, which is an important perspective for anyone interested in World War II. 9 'Letters from Iwo Jima' (2006) Directed by Clint Eastwood Letters from Iwo Jima follows the Battle of Iwo Jima from the perspective of Japanese soldiers. This movie is paired with Clint Eastwood's Flags of Our Fathers, which follows the American perspective of the same battle. In particular, Letters from Iwo Jima follows Private Saigo (Kazunari Ninomiya), who is conscripted into the Japanese armed forces. The story also chronicles the story of General Tadamichi Kuribayashi (Ken Watanabe). Letters from Iwo Jima provides an important perspective on World War II and shows how ineffective leadership hindered the Japanese war effort. Relatedly, the movie emphasizes how the lack of cohesion among the upper echelons of the Japanese military tricked down to ordinary soldiers. Letters from Iwo Jima is a mediation on how the Japanese war effort was doomed from the start, since they dehumanized those they considered their enemies, as well as their own troops. 8 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988) Directed by Isao Takahata Grave of the Fireflies follows the story of two siblings, Seita (Tsutomu Tatsumi) and Setsuko (Ayano Shiraishi) whose lives are thrown into chaos following the destruction of Kobe by American forces in World War II. After Seita and Setsuko seek refuge with an aunt, they are subsequently abandoned and left to fend for themselves amid the destruction. Grave of the Fireflies follows their heartbreaking journey to try and survive against impossible odds. What makes Grave of the Fireflies such an essential movie about World War II is the fact that it centers the civilian experience. The movie highlights how destructive war is to those who are the most innocent. Grave of the Fireflies is a devastating commentary on the fact that society's most vulnerable so often pay the price in wartime. The movie is an unflinching look at the realities that civilians face in war and how little society does to protect them.7 'Son of Saul' (2015) Directed by László Nemes Son of Saul follows the story of Saul Ausländer (Géza Röhrig), who was imprisoned in Auschwitz during World War I





