Essential Roadside Assistance Kit for Every Driver

This comprehensive roadside assistance kit provides peace of mind and safety when driving. It includes essential tools like jumper cables, flashlight, first-aid kit, and more. Get yours today for under $40.

Staying prepared for car emergencies is crucial, especially during colder months when daylight hours are shorter. A well-equipped roadside assistance kit can provide much-needed peace of mind and ensure your safety in unexpected situations. This comprehensive kit includes essential tools and supplies like jumper cables, a flashlight, duct tape, batteries, a screwdriver, a first-aid kit, a rain poncho, and a safety vest.

The kit has been vetted by AAA's engineering department and has undergone rigorous safety testing, ensuring its reliability and effectiveness. While not mandatory to be a AAA member, the kit comes with their guide to accident safety and information about their trusted emergency services. Weighing less than three pounds, the kit is easy to transport and store in your vehicle. Reviewers praise the kit for its quality and practicality, stating that it has come in handy during various situations. One reviewer shared that they used the jumper cables to help their mother jump-start her car, while another mentioned that the kit has been essential for dealing with car troubles in the dark during winter evenings. The kit is available for under $40, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone who wants to be prepared for unexpected car emergencies.





