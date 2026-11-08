Marvel Adds Falcon and Winter Soldier to Avengers Doomsday Watchlist as Multiverse Saga Culminates

Prepare for Doctor Doom's arrival by reviewing key episodes from Loki, Hawkeye, and WandaVision that establish the Multiverse Saga's foundation and core character arcs for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios is refining the viewing roadmap for Avengers: Doomsday by highlighting specific Disney+ episodes that establish the multiversal stakes ahead of Doctor Doom's arrival. The Multiverse Saga has evolved significantly over the last six years, shifting focus from the anticipated threat of Kang the Conqueror to the catastrophic consequences of a collapsing reality. As the film approaches, fans must understand the character arcs that define the new formation of the Avengers and the magical forces at play.

The Loki series remains the most critical television entry for preparation, with the first and last episodes providing essential context for the multiverse's structural collapse. The season one premiere introduces the Time Variance Authority, setting Loki on a new trajectory, while the finale titled Glorious Purpose explains the circular nature of events and Loki's vital role against Doctor Doom. This shift replaces the previously anticipated threat of Victor Timely, altering the entire narrative landscape of the franchise.

Also read WandaVision Magic Setup Doctor Doom Threat in Avengers Doomsday

WandaVision's Season 1 finale, The Series Finale, continues to serve as a cornerstone for understanding magical threats in the upcoming film. Elizabeth Olsen's character, the Scarlet Witch, undergoes a profound transformation after confronting the painful losses she erased with a fabricated life. Her confrontation with Agatha Harkness and the twist regarding The Vision set up her turn to the dark side, a development with far-reaching consequences for the Multiverse Saga despite her sacrifice in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Hawkeye Season 1, Episode 6, So This Is Christmas, is pivotal for establishing the next generation of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This episode introduces Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, who seeks revenge for her sister's death before developing a deeper understanding with Clint Barton. This arc positions Yelena to lead The New Avengers following the events of Thunderbolts, while simultaneously cementing Kate Bishop as a central protagonist for future stories.

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Disney+ has now added The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1, Episode 6, One World, One People, to the essential viewing list. This episode marks the turning point for Sam Wilson's transformation into Captain America, firmly positioning him as a leader in the MCU after Steve Rogers retired. The stunning conclusion demonstrates that Sam possesses unique gifts that make him the ideal candidate to replace Rogers, providing crucial context for the new Avengers assembly.

What If...? Season 1, Episode 4, What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?, further opens the door to the possibilities of numerous different realities. This non-traditional canon episode unveils a darker, villainous version of Doctor Strange, connecting to the Multiverse Saga's theme of variants. This narrative thread supports the introduction of Victor Von Doom, who shares the face of the Sacred Timeline's Tony Stark but remains a fundamentally different character.

The strategic importance of these television series cannot be overstated, especially with the recent re-release of Avengers: Endgame in cinemas featuring extra footage that highlights Loki's role. The narrative has moved from a focus on Kang the Conqueror to prepare for the arrival of Doctor Doom, altering the entire landscape of the franchise. By watching these specific episodes, audiences ensure they are fully prepared for the catastrophic sequence of events that define the Multiverse Saga.

With the time remaining until the film arrives, viewers must prioritize specific entries to understand the plot beats that will directly impact the events of Avengers: Doomsday. The Loki series stands out as the most important TV entry for preparation, as its narrative directly sets the tone for the circular nature of events in the MCU. Re-experiencing these episodes allows fans to grasp the full scale of the multiversal collapse and the specific roles each character will play.

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The inclusion of Sam Wilson's origin story adds depth to the leadership dynamics of the new Avengers team. His journey from the shadows of Captain America's legacy to the forefront of the MCU is essential for understanding the political and moral stakes in the upcoming film. This addition completes a comprehensive viewing guide that balances magical, multiversal, and heroic narrative threads.

Audiences are encouraged to focus on these high-impact episodes rather than bingeing every show to save time and maximize their engagement with the film. The provided episodes offer the necessary context to appreciate the character motivations and multiversal mechanics at play. This targeted approach ensures that fans are fully informed about the stakes before Doctor Doom enters the narrative and reshapes the Marvel Cinematic Universe.