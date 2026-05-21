Essential Elements of 'The Boroughs' Series Include Stellar Cast, Tone, and Dynamic Ensemble Cast

The Boroughs, a Netflix series, shines with a stellar cast, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, and Alfre Woodard. It follows a retirement community where a crisis arises and Molina's character assembles a team to save the day. However, not everyone was convinced as the critics pointed out that the series takes too long to reveal the nature of the threat. But overall, it received a positive response due to the tone and the ensemble cast.

The Boroughs features a stellar cast , including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, and Alfre Woodard. It received a positive response with many highlighting the series' tone and the dynamic between the ensemble cast .

The Boroughs was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and follows a retirement community in which Molina's character assembles a team to defeat an unusual threat. It was described as 'Stranger Things but old people' by Dan Han as it carries a 'sweet-spooky tone' similar to Stranger Things. While she suggested that the series takes a little too long to reveal the answers to the mysteries, she lauded the cast for their performances. The Boroughs could have been an all-timer, she added





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The Boroughs Netflix Stellar Cast Tone Ensemble Cast Stranger Things Sweet-Spooky Tone Unusual Threat Retirement Community Assembles A Team Defeat The Threat

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