Discover top third-party apps like HiLight Studio and Material Capsule that unlock full potential of Google Pixel 11 Pro hardware and Tensor G6 AI capabilities.

Google released the eleventh generation of Pixel smartphones in August, introducing the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL models. These devices feature the new Tensor G6 chip, improved camera hardware, and deeper integration with Gemini Intelligence to deliver a premium Android experience. To maximize the utility of these advanced features, users should install specific third-party applications that enhance device customization and workflow efficiency.

HiLight Studio Unlocks Full LED Potential

HiLight Studio is an open-source utility that allows users to gain granular control over the eight-LED HiLight array found on the Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. This hardware module provides system alerts and notifications for favorite contacts, but its native functionality is limited to basic tasks. The app bypasses these restrictions by interacting directly with the Android 17 light service, requiring either Shizuku or root access to function properly.

Also read Google says it’s going to shut off Google Assistant on smart speakers next year

With this application, users can assign custom colors, fine-tune brightness and saturation levels, and select from nine distinct animated patterns for any application on the device. Available patterns include Pulse, Comet, Heartbeat, and Wave. A Quick Settings tile is integrated into the interface for instant toggling, allowing owners to customize visual cues for specific apps. This transformation turns an underutilized hardware feature into a highly functional notification system that helps users decide when to check their display.

Pixel Screenshots Creates a Personal Memory Bank

Pixel Screenshots is an exclusive application designed to organize the often chaotic collection of screen captures within a smartphone gallery. The app utilizes on-device AI processing to automatically analyze every screenshot, generating descriptive titles, concise summaries, and context-aware suggested actions. This process occurs rapidly and privately, leveraging the Tensor G6 chip to handle image indexing without any data leaving the device.

Advertisement

Users can organize these images into dedicated collections and set scheduled reminders for specific captures based on their content. The application supports natural language search, allowing owners to retrieve images based on text or visual objects buried within the screenshots. Deep system integration ensures that the Gboard keyboard brings relevant suggestions from saved screenshots directly into the autofill bar when opening apps like Google Maps or YouTube Music, streamlining tasks such as finding boarding passes.

Material Capsule Transforms Camera Cutout

Material Capsule repurposes the static hole-punch camera space into an interactive, pill-shaped hub inspired by Google's Material 3 Expressive design language. This application serves as a functional alternative to features found on other platforms, transforming the empty space into a dynamic area for system information and controls. It distinguishes itself by offering advanced interactions that go beyond simple status indicators.

The app pulls colors directly from the user's wallpaper to maintain aesthetic consistency while displaying real-time download progress bars for applications. Users can access media playback controls, view custom barcodes, and adjust screen brightness, volume, and flashlight intensity through quick-adjust sliders. These interactions are triggered by single taps, double taps, long presses, and swipes, providing a highly responsive interface that enhances the overall visual experience of the Pixel 11 lineup.

Contextualizing the 2026 Smartphone Landscape

The release of the Google Pixel 11 lineup occurs in 2026, a period where most major smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung with the Galaxy S26 and Apple with the iPhone 18 Pro, opted for incremental updates. While some critics argue that Google played it safe with these releases, the devices remain among the best smartphones available on the market. The focus on durability, Gemini Intelligence, and hardware refinement ensures they compete effectively in the current ecosystem.

Advertisement

Although certain popular everyday applications are not available on Android, the Google Play Store offers an extensive selection of alternatives. The recommended applications, including HiLight Studio, Material Capsule, and Pixel Screenshots, have been widely praised by specialized media and customers. These tools address specific hardware quirks and software limitations, providing Pixel 11 owners with enhanced control over their devices and improved productivity through AI-driven organization.