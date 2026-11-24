Denis, 16, says he used to wake up with a 'grim expression' before starting an esports course.

A 16-year-old student has described how an esports course provided him with a learning environment in which he finally felt like he belonged. Esports is a £2.2bn global industry involving competitive video gaming, with tournaments attracting millions of players and spectators as well as offering large monetary prizes.

"For years I've stressed throughout high school trying to think what's next," says Denis, who is studying for a Level 3 BTec in the course at Central Bedfordshire College in Dunstable. Despite trying different courses, Denis said he never found something he "truly enjoyed" until he took up esports, which he stressed was not just about playing video games in a bedroom.

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"With esports, whenever I wake up in the morning, I don't have that grim expression on my face thinking, 'Oh gosh'. I just wake up enjoying it, like, I've got college now, let's go," he added. Top-level professional esports players can earn millions of pounds, but the competition is fierce and so training can be intense. About 15,000 students enrolled on esports courses between 2022 and 2026 in the UK, according to the British Esports Federation .

As part of the course at Central Bedfordshire College, students use specialist software that can improve aim or reaction time. Eon Toulon-Emanuel, 20, who is also studying esports at the college, said as well as building teamwork and communication skills the course helped "train yourself, what your sensitivity is, how comfortable you feel in your software and systems".

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"I would understand people's worries when they hear esports, they hear gaming," the 20-year-old said. "They don't want their kids on the computers all day. But unless you want to compete you're not just sitting gaming all day, you're actually learning about how you can take it into a career and where you can go with it.

" Toulon-Emanuel said it was "really hard to explain" the course to their grandparents, but has been focused on pursuing a career in esports event management, rather than becoming a professional competitor. In 2024 the esports industry in the UK was worth £180m and the sector was expected to double between 2020 and 2029, according to the data gathering company Statista. Hugo Cousin, who leads the course at the college, said there were a number of opportunities in the industry.

The course, he said, gave students work opportunities beyond the "extremely tough" task of becoming a professional competitor.

"Not only do you have to put thousands of hours into , you have to start quite early on. Similar to being a football player, you need to be looking to achieve the highest level by the time you are 16 17.

""Out of one million people, only 1,000 will make it - that is how brutal it is," he said. He added that this was why students spent the majority of the course learning about event management, game development or graphic design in the industry. Oscar, 17, wants to bring together his two passions of gaming and graphic design for a future career.

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Graphic design is one industry where jobs could be"It does make you think it's a little bit worrying, but I think the fact of having a person doing it, a client speaking to a person rather than AI, helps a lot.

"Two thirds of further education colleges in the UK now offer an esports course, according to Kalam Neale, the vice-president for education, skills and innovation at BEF. There was "a real lack of understanding" of what the sector offers, but there had been "a generational shift", he said.

"This is not about people playing video games," he said, comparing the courses to those in traditional sport. "Why would you go to a further education college or a university to study sport? What we know now is that some of the most well-paid business leaders in the economy studied sport.

""It's such a stereotype that you just sit there playing games," said Jack, 16, who is in his first year of the two-year course. "It's just like acting and being in films. You have to practise the things you're not good at, such as communication, just like football.

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