ESPN's Weekend Review: From Bellingham's Sending Off to Marmoush's Impact and F1's Driver Shakeup

This week's Weekend Review covers Jude Bellingham's red card, Arsenal's WSL dominance, Omar Marmoush's rise at Manchester City, and F1's dramatic driver changes.

Ruben Amorim's options on the Manchester United bench are dwindling down to youth players, but will these young talents be enough to salvage their season? Jude Bellingham's red card for Real Madrid in LaLiga took center stage, sparking widespread discussions. Amidst these continental events, ESPN's Weekend Review delves into the highlights and talking points from across Europe.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot urged for composure, but what was intended to be a straightforward match for the Premier League leaders turned into a nail-biting affair. For the latest updates on the F1 75 Live event in London, where all 10 teams will unveil their 2025 liveries, stay tuned. Arsenal's dominant 5-0 victory over London rivals Tottenham in the WSL has rekindled hopes of an England call-up for Chloe Kelly and secured the Gunners' push for European qualification. Omar Marmoush has proven to be the perfect addition for Manchester City, though they took an unnecessarily long time to integrate him into the squad. Can he be the savior for their Champions League campaign, if not their Premier League title aspirations? Fans are eager to understand how this playoff round impacts the last 16 of the competition. When is the next draw scheduled? All the details are available to guide you through the intricate workings of the tournament. ESPN FC's Football Reporters podcast, featuring the network's top team of writers, is back with insightful analysis and discussions. Tune in on all major podcast platforms each week for the latest football news and opinions. The unveiling of the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car at the Red Bull Racing Factory in Milton Keynes, England, on February 14, 2024, marked a significant moment in the world of Formula 1. Following a season with no driver changes, the 2025 Formula 1 championship sees a dramatic reshuffle, with half the grid featuring new drivers. This has resulted from several high-profile moves in the driver market. The inspiring story of Abby Zittoun, a young UConn Huskies fan, captures the hearts of many. Her infectious energy and unwavering support touched the lives of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Caroline Ducharme, forging a bond that transcends the boundaries of fandom. A former Miami Dolphins player who faced bullying in the 2013 locker room, he has now successfully transitioned into the world of business and finance. Spring training is well underway, and anticipation is building for the 2025 MLB season. From the big-spending teams like the Dodgers and Mets to potential breakout contenders like the Cubs, Tigers, and Red Sox, there's plenty to be excited about. Myles Garrett's desire to join a championship contender, however, might not be met by every team's financial capabilities. We analyze the trade possibilities for the 31 other teams and explore the potential destinations for the star defensive end. With the NBA trade deadline behind us, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo offer their expert projections for landing spots for NBA prospects in both the first and second rounds of the draft. We delve into the current state of each NFL franchise and tier them accordingly. Which teams are poised for long-term success? Which ones need to embark on a rebuilding journey? After the flurry of major winter moves, we assess which teams emerged victorious from the offseason and which ones missed out on key opportunities





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SPORTS FOOTBALL FORMULA 1 WSL MANCHESTER UNITED REAL MADRID LIVERPOOL PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NBA NFL MLB

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Friends, One Rent Crisis: A Review of 'The Weekend'A review of the comedy film 'The Weekend' starring Keke Palmer and SZA. The film follows two young women, Dreux and Alyssa, who are roommates and face a rent crisis. The review explores the film's strengths, including the chemistry between the lead actresses and the comedic performances, as well as its weaknesses, such as the dialogue-heavy script and episodic feel.

Read more »

Omar Marmoush Set for Manchester City Debut as Early as January 25thManchester City's new signing Omar Marmoush could make his debut against Chelsea on January 25th. He has already joined training and been included in the squad by Pep Guardiola.

Read more »

Engadget's First Review Recap of 2025: A Year of Tech in ReviewEngadget's first review recap of 2025 highlights the busy year in consumer tech. The article covers re-reviews of gaming consoles, new products like the Traeger Woodridge grill and the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 headphones, and teases upcoming reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones and other CES 2025 announcements.

Read more »

Windy City Weekend Features 'Wheel of Fortune' Auditions, Puppy Bowl, and Weekend Entertainment PicksThis week's 'Windy City Weekend' packed in entertainment, featuring a chance to audition for 'Wheel of Fortune,' a playful puppy adoption event, and recommendations for weekend films and shows.

Read more »

Snow Expected This Weekend, Gates Police Increased Patrols for Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI CampaignRochester, NY is expecting light to moderate snow from this evening through early Sunday morning. Snowfall is predicted between 3-6 inches. In conjunction with the New York State's Super Bowl Week STOP-DWI campaign, Gates Police will be increasing patrols to monitor impaired driving. Last year, the statewide initiative led to the arrest of 262 New Yorkers for impaired driving.

Read more »

Things to do this weekend: Valentine's adventures sweeten the long weekendA 'Spooky Valentine' tour, a look at 'bawdy' plants, and a chance for a pup sleepover are upping the holiday feels.

Read more »