ESPN's Monday Night Football went dark as the Cincinnati Bengals played the Washington Commanders.

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” The NFL game was paused shortly after the second half began due to a blackout at Northwest Stadium in Maryland. As the stadium went dark, images of players like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared on screen as he continued to practice his throw. NFL Commissioner Roger Godall was present and looked over the stadium as uncertainty reigned during the third quarter of the bout.

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ESPN Now Has 54 Million Pay-TV Subscribers, Nearly Half Its 2011 Peak Of 100 Million “Back in the day, when the lights would go out, it would take forever to get the lights going,” the ESPN broadcaster said during the live game. The only lights in the stadium that were on were the Jumbotron and the screens around the stadium with advertising.

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Fans tried to help by turning on their phones’ flashlights, but that wouldn’t have been enough to light up the stadium. ESPN took a commercial break while stadium officials worked to fix the lights, and when they returned, the stadium was lit up again to continue the third quarter, which was 10-7 with the Bengals leading.

“The lights in the stadium went out at the beginning of the third quarter of Bengals-Commanders,” read the ESPN social media post shared on X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter. Bela Bajaria’s Phone Has Been Ringing Since Netflix Exit, But No Hurry