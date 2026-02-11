Troy Aikman Declares Free Agency Amid Split With Joe Buck at ESPN

ESPN's longest-tenured NFL broadcast duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are set to split after the 2025 season, with Aikman becoming a free agent and a reported 5 percent chance he doesn't make it to Super Bowl 61.

Troy Aikman has officially declared himself a free agent following the NFL season, signaling the end of his long-standing broadcast partnership with Joe Buck at ESPN. The move comes as their professional relationship fractures under the weight of reported internal tensions and significant salary discrepancies.

The duo joined the network in 2022 on five-year contracts that were originally designed to keep them together through Super Bowl 61 in February 2027. However, Aikman's recent statements suggest he will not remain with the network beyond the current year, casting doubt on whether they can even complete their scheduled seventh Super Bowl call together.

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Reports indicate that friction between the two broadcasters reached a critical point prior to a Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills on October 12. Sources say Aikman met with ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro before the broadcast, where he reportedly agreed he could still work with Buck. Yet, when Aikman entered the booth that night, Buck allegedly confronted him with aggressive questions about their communication.

Aikman addressed the situation on a Dallas radio station, stating he would broadcast through the rest of the season but then become a free agent. He admitted that for the first time, he realizes how much he enjoys the profession and fears losing it. His comments confirmed that the working relationship has become untenable, leading to this potential split.

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Financial disagreements have played a major role in the deterioration of the partnership. Aikman signed a five-year, $90 million deal in 2022, while Buck secured a separate extension worth $108 million over five years after being released from his Fox contract. These differing compensation structures, combined with different agents at Creative Arts Agency, created misaligned interests and resentment within the booth.

ESPN is now weighing its options for replacing Aikman alongside Buck. Potential internal candidates include Kurt Warner and Jason Kelce, while external stars like Peyton Manning or Eli Manning are considered dark horses. All signs point to Greg Olsen, who is currently Fox's number two color analyst behind Tom Brady, being elevated to the top spot once he becomes a free agent.

The league has always sought to avoid broadcast drama overshadowing the game, which was a challenge ESPN faced before hiring Aikman and Buck. Chairman Jimmy Pitaro previously pushed hard to secure both men, hoping their chemistry would elevate Monday Night Football. That strategy appears to be unraveling as egos and financial expectations collide.

Aikman has been calling games since retiring in 2001, partnering with Buck in 2002. They have called six Super Bowls together, making them the longest-tenured NFL broadcast pairing in history. Aikman noted that he appeared at a Fox event in 2025 and suggested the grass isn't always greener elsewhere, hinting at his dissatisfaction with his current situation.

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Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has praised Aikman and might welcome him back to the organization in a front office role. Meanwhile, Buck's experience calling other sports like baseball has made him adaptable to new partners. This flexibility may have inadvertently widened the wedge between him and Aikman during their final months at ESPN.