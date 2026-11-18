Screencaps, America's Best Daily Column, digs into Heather Dinich's new 'strength of conference metric' as fans fume over four SEC teams in CFB rankings.

Andrej Stojakovic puts up historic numbers in Illinois' jaw-dropping route of Duke at Cameron Indoor StadiumUnexpected Lakers player matches Kobe Bryant mark as Los Angeles pulls out overtime victoryCommanders' Deatrich Wise Jr speaks out on risk of certain player celebrations amid return from injuryPatriots-Chargers game loses primetime slot as NFL makes first flex scheduling move of 2026 seasonKen Griffin, target of Zohran Mamdani, has officially sold his $58 million apartment to NY Jets owner Former Yankees slugger Mark Teixeira celebrates as Congress’s version of Mr Irrelevant at office lottery New lawsuit alleges AI app 'Bron' used LeBron James’ tattoos, voice and jersey to promote sports-betting tool Ring of Honor's Deonna Purrazzo fires back on notion independent wrestling is dead: 'I think they're so wrong' Patrick & Brittany Mahomes announce fourth baby's gender, and Chiefs fans will love the Super Bowl omen MLB announces Silver Slugger Awards and two rookies achieve feat not done since Ichiro Suzuki, Albert Pujols Paige Spiranac leaves it all on the field, and little to the imagination, while asking NFL fans tough questionIrish boxer Lee Reeves dies at 31 after three months in a coma following Dublin fightTrump will be the 'big winner' of the trilateral summit: Foreign policy expertFBI warns AI is fueling faster global cyberattacksTrump kicks off historic summit with Xi Jinping as China's goals revealedRo Khanna proposes ‘refund checks’ for Iran war costs Russia’s interest will be military, China’s interest will be energy: Israeli special ops veteran on trilateral summitEdward McDonald, the man who prosecuted famous mobster Henry Hill, recalls a funny story to Craig where Hill tried to pull a fast one on him.

,"America's Best Daily Column," as named by the readers. Screencaps, which publishes seven-days-a-week, is a mix of sports, pop culture, and emails from sane readers from around the world. This column isn't for the coastal elites. Give us a week to steal your heart.

Also read Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 11: Thomas Castellanos, Big 12 Stars Shine

Our track record is pretty good. Let's have some fun. Dinich has an amazing job. A few times of year, she pops up on ESPN and explains to men that there's some new super-secret"metric" that the CFB Playoff committee uses to determine its rankings.

Then, for a few weeks, she'll continue to gas light you on why SEC teams like Alabama just sit at No. 3.

"It measures conference strength through league games only and so I think that is coming into play later in the season," Dinich said last night on ESPN with a hint of nervousness in her voice as she spouted this nonsense. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

How is it calculated? Dumb question. Heather could never reveal such super-secret insider calculations. She's pretty much working for the NSA..

South Carolina, Oklahoma, Florida and Ole Miss hold four of the last five spots in the CFB Playoff top 25. The Cocks are coming off a 34-6 drubbing to a weak Arkansas team. Somehow, that will be looked at as being a great loss based on the new"metric" system that Heather rolled out. ESPN College Football Playoff Insider and reporter Heather Dinich during the 2024 Big Ten Media Days on July 25, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Does this chick live in the basement of ESPN with Joe Lunardi and they just pop up at their designated times annually as some respected expert in breaking down committees…. What the hell else do they do and what is their purpose????? She is literally sacrificing her credibility so the dumbass men don't have to pontificate this new metric SEC schedule drivel.

Either she is willing to take the bullet for something in return or is too dumb to realize she is the guinea pig. Classic DEI hire if the latter. So all 7-3 or 6-4 SEC teams are better than any 8-2 or 9-1 from other conferences. College football is no better than Washington politics.

Advertisement

OHIO STATE'S JEREMIAH SMITH BECOMES BIG TEN'S ALL-TIME LEADING RECEIVER IN JUST HIS THIRD COLLEGE SEASON The angry mob comes after me: Don the English teacher gives me flashbacks to my high school guidance counselor who tried to push me away from even going to collegeAs a teacher of rhetoric and one that likes to share various columns with my AP classes, I, or shall I say, we,had to chuckle at your most recent"article" criticizing Desmond Howard for his"disgusting" shot at Jeremiah Smith. I must say, the title did catch my attention - so I took the bait.

I was legitimately concerned that some highly inappropriate comments were made. My only conclusion is that him questioning his"big game" performances is the disgusting shot you were referring to? That is then followed up with some stellar, high-level adjectives by you such as"Loser,""Clown," and"Dirtbag.

" As a typical"Michigan Loser Man", I find the actions of"writers" such as yourself a microcosm of the very problems that exist with our society, especially the aspiring academics that look to so-called experts. Now, I am the furthest from some PC snowflake, but I do try to teach logical rhetoric to my students and love to use real-world examples that depict the differences between"arguing" and"fighting.

" Your inability to form even a fairly logical argument is a text-book example of the later and was a wonderful lesson for my 11th graders as they laughed at your simple-minded retort to a comment that simply did not match your mind-set on an admittedly wonderful player. Do better - your"article" is lazy and, sadly, laughable - especially to a bunch of aspiring sixteen year olds.

'Now here we are"................. Enjoy it, Joe. I love emailers like Don. I'm talking about the ones who want to go Big English Teachers on me.

They want to get all intricate about the use of English and"rhetoric" and"logical arguments" and on and on and on like this is a college lecture hall. It reminds me of when my high school guidance counselor looked my mother and I in the eyes and pretty much told me to go find a factory job in the 1990s.

This job that I created for myself is a huge F-you to Don, the guidance counselor and the Big Js and Big Es. Tell your students to go read the New York Times. When they're 35 and wanting a dose of Real America, they'll be reading Screencaps. It took me a minute to find this because it’s been so long since I’ve seen it… but does this video feel a little relatable?

Especially when the guy yells,"Are you a moron?!?

" Oh man, there are some angry and disgruntled people out there coming for you. And it’s obviously all your fault!! Lordy son, you are p*ssing people off left and right!! You've got to be loving it - damn thing is practically writing itself, with clicks galore.

Not going to comment on everything that's gone on the last few months, but will say, while I like dogs, no f**king way are they eating off my plate, and if one ate off my wife's plate in a restaurant, I'd be the one having her back - Mrs. Z spent 10 years in the Navy and doesn't put up with much nonsense of that sort. Lastly, Ben is indeed a B*tch.

Loved the mowing Olympics - kind of think the TV show"The Middle" had something like it, but might have the wrong show? I am loving it, Jim. A great column these days needs an angry mob. Remember, it's rare for people to read on the Internet.

I'm very fortunate people even care enough to email me. Here are a couple of more haters who've taken shots at me this week. • Jerry in Bismarck has noticed a few things: Brad M. is spot on about the white male being the doofus in commercials. I’ve been telling my wife this for years.

And it isn’t just his wife above him. Any other woman or non-white male is always the better/smarter person. Also if there is no males then the white female becomes the person who can’t figure out simple dilemmas like what is the best laundry detergent to use. On Saturday, Screencaps Jr. ran his first half-marathon.

Advertisement

HIS CHOICE. Don't even think for a second my wife or I pushed him to run it. It was disgustingly cold out. His final time was 1:35:40.

I'm surprised you haven't gotten more love for SCPJr's time at the Churchill. That's a damn impressive time for a 14-year-old. And his first half, correct? There's some talent there.

I ran X-country in High School for the legendary Joe Newton at York Community High in Elmhurst, IL. 28 state titles in his career. You can look him up. I was never an elite runner - usually about 6th or 7th best on a team of 25 - but Joe instilled a love of training, a love of the race, and taught a lot of other life lessons that I was fortunate to learn.

I'm 60 now, and just getting back into running after a 15 year layoff due to back surgery and joint pain. I'm taking it slow, and looking at some of the times I ran in my 30s and wondering how I ever did that. I would need a bicycle to clock some of those times now. I hope your son maintains his enthusiasm and energy for the sport.

It can be a lifelong passion if you take care of yourself. And it's basically free, once you have the shoes and a few decent pairs of running shorts. I expect a full marathon will be on his mind at some point. I wouldn't mind hearing some of the stories as he progresses through that journey and young adulthood, and all of the associated trappings of long distance running that may be new things for you and your wife.

Or maybe not. Maybe they're already happening. Like, 1. Asking your wife to pick up"special lube" at the drugstore for the groin and armpits to avoid chafing 2.

Taping Band-Aids over his nipples to avoid"shooting bullets" of blood for the finishing photo 3. Deciding what food he wants at an aid station. Everybody's family chemistry is different. GU for some.

Granola for others. I always preferred salt & vinegar chips, because I didn't retain water very well. 4. Walking around the house barefoot, and grossing everybody out with black toenails and blood blisters all over his feet.

"Put some goddamn socks on! " was something I heard in the house for many years 5. Spotting an interesting race in an interesting location and convincing you and your wife it would be a worthwhile"race vacation" to spend money onCongrats to SC JR! That is an awesome time and it will only get better.

Glad he enjoys running as much as he seems to. A tip of the hat to him! Some dog owners may presume their dogs are always welcome and they are not OR they do not control their dogs to the degree they should. The places I go usually have signs stating"well behaved dogs welcome".

Majority of the time it is others coming up to pet my dog, not my dog seeking attention from others. My answer to folks is always the same, you can pet her but she can't be a pest. Some of the people writing in presume they should be able to tell all dog owners what to do with their dogs-from Ryan in FoCo-"leave your dogs home".

No, you leave your dog home if you wish and I'll do what I want with mine. Also from Ryan,"Everyone on the patio thanks you, and so does the guy at Home Depot.

' Thanks for telling everyone how they should feel, Ryan, but if patios and Home Depot allow dogs then it is you who should not go there if that's what you want. You went to a brewery where dogs are allowed. That's it this morning. The sun is out.

Don and Ben the B*tch are furious that I'm still employed. I get paid this week. I have an upcoming tee time with my buddies. The Bengals are 7-2.

Life is pretty great. Let's go have a great day of work. A week from now you'll be coasting into what is the greatest weekend of holiday/sports of the year. Let's finish strong.