ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Witnesses Adorable College Football Tradition in Week 11

ESPN’s College GameDay brought its Week 11 show to Boise State on Saturday, and one of the morning’s most memorable segments starred Bourbon, the black Labrador

Boise State Broncos T-Dog carries the tee off the field after a kick off against the New Mexico Lobos | USA TODAY Sports ESPN’s College GameDay brought its Week 11 show to Boise State on Saturday, and one of the morning’s most memorable segments starred Bourbon, the black Labrador who now carries on the Broncos’ famous tee-fetching tradition on the blue turf.alongside trainer Ayla Garner, who has worked with the 7-year-old Lab for seven years.

“This is a rowdy crowd, so let’s make some noise so she knows she’s at home,” Sims said. Bourbon inherited the job from Blitz, her older half-brother and the son of original tee dog Cowboy Kohl. Blitz announced his retirement on senior night last November, thenGarner told Sims the two dogs trained side by side before the handoff.

Also read Pat McAfee Makes ESPN College GameDay Announcement for Week 11

“Absolutely. We did a ton of practices together,” she said.before the 2026 home opener. Her debut took some adjustment, as she missed her first two tee attempts before retrieving the third. Eli, aka Zee the Zamzows Tee-Dog, retrieves the kicking tee during the game between the Hawaii Rainbows and the Boise State Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “It’s a lineage at this point,” Garner said on the GameDay set, tracing the family line back to Kohl.

Kohl caught the program’s eye while retrieving bats at Boise Hawks baseball games, so Boise State asked whether he could handle kickoff tees too. He became a fixture on the blue turf before he Garner said the work behind each sprint starts long before kickoff.

Advertisement

“We put a lot of time into these dogs, teaching them to deal with the crowd, and they love to retrieve,” she said. Bourbon’s owner, Tasmyn Green, took her to Hawks games as a puppy to watch Kohl work.

“It’s super exciting for us to be able toBoise State Broncos offensive lineman Stewart Taufa carries the American flag | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Bourbon’s moment came on a big morning for the Broncos, who are hosting GameDay for only the second time after ESPNBoise State enters the rematch 8-1 overall and 5-0 in its first Pac-12 season. The Broncos have won eight straight since a 34-27 loss at Oregon in the opener, and they remain the favorite for the Group of Six’s College Football Playoff bid.

A loss to the 5-4 Beavers would open the door for challengers like New Mexico. Former Broncos running back Ian Johnson, the hero of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, served as the guest picker. Oregon State at Boise State kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB.

A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.