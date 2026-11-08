ESPN’s College GameDay heading to Boise for first time since 2010

For the first time since 2010, ESPN’s famed College GameDay will be in Boise for next Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown between Boise State (8-1, 5-0) and Oregon State

For the first time since 2010, ESPN’s famed College GameDay will be in Boise for next Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown betweenKickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

The game will air live nationally on USA Network. Saturday will be the second time College GameDay has taken its road show to Boise. Coincidentally, the first College GameDay broadcast from Boise was for a Sept. 25, 2010 non-conference matchup between No. 3 Boise State and No. 24 Oregon State. The Broncos won the game 37-24.

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on Saturday, 64-38. The Broncos are two games above Oregon State, San Diego State , Texas State and Utah State in the Pac-12 standings. With a victory over the Beavers, Boise State can clinch home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game and remain the favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon State got off to an 0-2 start with losses to Houston and Texas Tech but roared back with five straight victories. After a bye week, Oregon State has sufferedNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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“Fresno exposed them a little bit last week,” Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said after Saturday’s big road win.

“We were the more physical team and that’s what it’s about when you play these teams like that, finesse teams. They’re a finesse team and we were more the physical guys. ” Despite the two-game skid, Oregon State still ranks second in the Pac-12 and seventh nationally in total offense at 498.4 yards per game. Braden Atkinson is the nation’s leading passer with 3,169 yards and 27 total touchdowns to three interceptions.

Atkinson was held to a season-low 192 yards in the Texas State game. True freshman Jesse Legree has 61 receptions for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns . The Broncos also have a national leader in running back Dylan Riley, who tops the FBS rushing list with 1,241 yards and 13 total touchdowns on 184 carries.

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“I’m proud of Dylan, the growth he’s had,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “He’s taken ownership, he’s a phenomenal kid. It’s really cool to see him grow as a leader on this team, and the best is still to come for that young man. ”Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI.

An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.