ESPN’s Alyssa Lang, Mobile native Taylor Zarzour headline Prichard Prep fundraiser

ESPN's Alyssa Lang and Mobile native Taylor Zarzour joined college football personalities for the ninth annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner.

MOBILE, Ala. - Two familiar faces from ESPN were in Mobile Tuesday night, as Alyssa Lang and Mobile native Taylor Zarzour joined several college football personalities for the ninth annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner.

The event, held at the Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa, brought together some of college football’s well-known voices for an evening of football discussions, friendly rivalries and fundraising. Lang, an ESPN host and reporter, joined Zarzour, an ESPN college football play-by-play announcer who has strong ties to the Port City. Zarzour attended St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile and is an inductee of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

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The two were joined by Alabama play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart, former Auburn and NFL wide receiver Jeris McIntyre, and Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich. McIntyre currently serves as Auburn University’s director of football and alumni relations, while Stewart is known as the “Voice of the Crimson Tide. ” The evening featured an ESPN College GameDay-style panel, giving attendees an opportunity to hear from college football personalities while supporting a cause close to home.

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Beyond the football conversations, the event served a much bigger purpose. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser benefit students at Prichard Preparatory School through its Academic Bridge Program, helping make a college-preparatory education more accessible to families. Organizers set a fundraising goal of $80,000 for this year’s event. Prichard Preparatory School serves students in pre-K through fifth grade, with a mission of preparing young scholars for future academic success.

The annual tailgate dinner combines the Gulf Coast’s passion for college football with an opportunity to invest in the next generation of students. For more information about Prichard Preparatory School, visit prichardprepschool.com .