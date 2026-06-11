ESPN Radio Host Sparks Backlash After Hot Mic Comment Toward Taylor Swift at NBA Finals

Monica McNutt of ESPN New York accidentally went viral after being recorded telling pop star Taylor Swift to leave Madison Square Garden during a historic NBA Finals comeback by the New York Knicks.

The atmosphere at Madison Square Garden was electric during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but not all the drama occurred on the basketball court.

Monica McNutt, a prominent radio host for ESPN New York, found herself at the center of a massive social media storm after a hot microphone captured her making disparaging remarks about pop superstar Taylor Swift. While covering the event alongside her colleague Tyler Murray, McNutt was heard questioning the presence of the singer, who was seated in one of the most coveted courtside positions.

The conversation began with McNutt asking if the person in the distance was indeed Taylor Swift, specifically noting her distinctive long ponytail and her blue attire. Once Murray confirmed her identity, McNutt bluntly stated that the singer was not a true fan of the New York Knicks and told her to 'get out' of the arena.

Neither host seemed to realize that their audio was being broadcast live to their audience, leading to an immediate and intense reaction from the singer's global fanbase. The fallout on social media was swift and severe, as dedicated followers of Taylor Swift, known as 'Swifties', took to the platform X to defend their idol. Many users accused McNutt of being bitter and unprofessional, suggesting that it was unfortunate to see women tearing down other successful women without a valid reason.

Some fans pointed out that Swift has actually been a supporter of the New York Knicks since her teenage years, making McNutt's claim about her lack of fandom appear particularly inaccurate. The criticism highlighted the intense loyalty of the Swiftie community and the professional risks associated with live broadcasting in the age of viral clips.

While the Daily Mail sought comment from the radio host, the internet had already decided that the comment was a significant misstep on a night meant for celebrating sports. Beyond the controversy, the game itself provided one of the most legendary moments in the history of the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks staged a breathtaking comeback, recovering from a staggering 29-point deficit to secure a victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

This recovery stands as the largest in the history of the Finals, pushing the Knicks to a 3-1 series lead and bringing them to the brink of their first championship since 1973. The tension was palpable, especially given that some tickets for the game were selling for upwards of 4,000 dollars.

The climax came in the final seconds when OG Anunoby capitalized on a missed three-point attempt by Jalen Brunson with only 1.2 seconds left on the clock, sealing a win that left the crowd and the celebrity row in absolute shock. Taylor Swift was seen reacting with genuine amazement as the Knicks completed their historic rally. She was accompanied by her close friends Alana and Este Haim, who added a touch of humor to the evening with their themed apparel.

Swift wore a blue and orange shirt featuring the phrase 'Stevie Knicks', a playful nod to the legendary Fleetwood Mac vocalist. Her companions followed suit with shirts reading 'Knickole Kidman' and 'Knickelback'. Despite the excitement, Swift's partner, Travis Kelce, was unable to attend the game because he was participating in a mandatory three-day minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs to prepare for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

The celebrity section was crowded with other high-profile guests, including Timothee Chalamet, who attended with Kylie Jenner, as well as regulars like Ben Stiller and Spike Lee. Adding to the intrigue, reports suggest that Swift and Kelce may choose the iconic Madison Square Garden as the venue for their wedding on July 3, further cementing the singer's connection to the city





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