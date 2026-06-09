ESPN pulls use of AI images from NBA Finals coverage after getting cooked by internet

ESPN benched its AI-generated moving portraits after backlash during the NBA Finals, with fans criticizing distorted images of Tony Parker and others.

Lewis Hamilton, worth $500M and dating billionaire Kim Kardashian, wants to put 'a limit' on wealth Cleveland Browns players publicly baptized at Cleveland for Christ event in powerful display of faithFever vs Mystics betting preview: Why the over 170.5 looks like the smart playCollege athletics integrity 'left the building' after judge lets Sorsby play despite gambling admission Lindsey Vonn's six-pack leaves heads spinning, NFL WAG enjoys a bikini country club & disgusting HelloFresh Stephen A Smith claims Trump has 'no business' attending Knicks game at MSG: 'It is selfish and narcissistic' 2026 NBA Finals Game 3: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks best bets for the total and two player props Nelly Korda impossibly wins US Women's Open, JT Poston finds it at Memorial, and Tyrrell Hatton the family man Nelly Korda is officially the most important US female golfer in modern history, WVU guy's raccoon & lobster NASCAR's scariest wreck in years rocks garage, Earnhardt saves another one & Bubba Wallace lectures young starCaitlin Clark avoiding Fever teammate's high-five attempt sparks outrageous social media discourseLA Times columnist Bill Plaschke calls Caitlin Clark 'oafish' and 'spoiled' in lengthy takedown columnFederal prosecutors accuse California of blocking voter roll auditDHS Sec Markwayne Mullin: The radical-left Democrats want an open borderVice President JD Vance: When I went to a Catholic church, I felt at homePresident Donald Trump was at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs .

The digital misfire tipped off during Game 1 of the championship series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. As ABC headed to a commercial break, viewers were shown what was intended to be an animated version of a classic image featuring Spurs legend Tony Parker. NBA legend Tony Parker attends a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on March 16, 2022.

The network used AI to animate a photo of Parker celebrating after winning the 2003 NBA championship. But the result drew criticism online, with viewers saying the technology distorted the former Spurs star's facial features. Another posted:"As soon as I saw this last night I was like is that supposed to be Tony Parker bc who the f--- is that guy.

"ESPN also used the technology to animate images of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell and Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant. Thousands of New York Knicks fans gather inside and outside Madison Square Garden and celebrate across New York City after the Knicks' NBA Finals Game 2 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on June 5, 2026. Several fans were arrested for climbing light poles and other structures during the celebrations.

A network resource confirmed the graphics were created using AI tools and said management was evaluating whether to continue using the technology in future broadcasts.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nba Animated San Antonio Spurs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jalen Brunson hasn’t hit his best level for Knicks in NBA Finals — yetWhat’s scary is that there is another level the Knicks can reach.

Read more »

Knicks' Landry Shamet Is Changing Entire NBA Finals in 3 WaysLandry Shamet's mark has already been made on the NBA Finals just two games in. Obviously, his strong three-point shooting is a much-appreciated element he's br

Read more »

Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3Can the New York Knicks take a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals? Jalen Brunson and company took both games in San Antonio to open up this series with the Spurs

Read more »

Secret Service Stops ESPN Reporter Near Madison Square Garden Ahead of NBA Finals Game 3ESPN's Shams Charania was stopped by the Secret Service outside Madison Square Garden after dropping an AirPod, highlighting heightened security measures for the presidential visit during NBA Finals Game 3 between the Knicks and Spurs.

Read more »