ESPN aims to secure long-term analyst Kirk Herbstreit after the college football season ends, following his recent Amazon Prime Video deal and extensive career history.

ESPN is actively preparing to finalize a significant long-term contract extension with veteran sports analyst Kirk Herbstreit, though the precise timing of the agreement remains dependent on the conclusion of the current sports calendar. According to a report by Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel, the network has signaled its strong desire to retain the prominent college football voice as his existing arrangement nears its expiration. The media giant has clarified that they are not yet close to a final agreement but have informed Herbstreit's team that they are prepared to engage more directly once the college football season ends.

The network expressed hope that they can secure the extension at that future time, ensuring continuity for their flagship programming. A company spokesperson communicated directly to Glasspiegel that they are not yet close to a final agreement but have informed Herbstreit's team that they are prepared to engage more directly once the college football season ends. The network expressed hope that they can secure the extension at that future time, ensuring continuity for their flagship programming.

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This strategic timing allows both parties to evaluate the season's performance before locking in long-term financial terms and role responsibilities. Herbstreit's current deal with ESPN expires after the college football season, making the completion of the NCAA schedule the clear deadline for the start of direct negotiations. Once the season ends, ESPN and Herbstreit's representatives will engage in detailed discussions to finalize the terms of the new long-term contract.

Kirk Herbstreit's history with the network is extensive, having joined ESPN in September 1995 as a college football sideline analyst before transitioning to on-air commentary. He has served on the flagship pregame show College GameDay since 1996 and has held the position of ESPN and ABC's lead college football color commentator since 2006. His tenure has been marked by critical acclaim, including five individual Sports Emmy Awards across event and studio coverage.

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The former Ohio State quarterback credited his hiring to an unexpected opportunity, recalling how he was initially told he would not get the job but was encouraged to audition. He accepted the role at age 26, making his first appearance on the show shortly after turning 27. Herbstreit described the experience as a total shock, noting that he got the job when he was 26 and his first show was about two weeks after he turned 27.

Herbstreit's contractual situation is complicated by a separate agreement with Amazon for Thursday Night Football coverage, which adds layers of negotiation for any potential ESPN extension. In September, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that Herbstreit signed a contract extension with Prime Video, where he calls games alongside Al Michaels. The former Ohio State quarterback has had a successful broadcasting career, winning five individual Sports Emmy Awards across event and studio coverage for ESPN.

However, the terms of this Amazon deal provide the streaming service with significant flexibility to terminate the arrangement if one of their top targets, such as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, becomes available. This conditional clause in his Amazon contract means that Herbstreit's availability and future focus are not entirely guaranteed, influencing how ESPN structures its own long-term offer. The network must navigate these competing interests to retain their lead commentator.

The resolution of these negotiations will directly impact the stability of College GameDay and ESPN's broader college football broadcast strategy. With his current ESPN deal set to expire after the college football season, the network faces a decision on whether to maintain its longest-tenured analyst or adjust its lineup. Herdstreit's deep institutional knowledge and historical presence on the show make him a pivotal figure for the network's identity.

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The delay in negotiations until after the season ensures that both parties can assess the value he brings to the table during the peak of the college football calendar. Looking ahead, the immediate next step involves the conclusion of the college football season. Once the season ends, ESPN and Herbstreit's representatives will engage in detailed discussions to finalize the terms of the new long-term contract.

The outcome will set a precedent for how major sports networks manage the contracts of veteran analysts who also hold deals with competing platforms like Amazon. Fans and industry observers will watch closely to see how ESPN balances its commitment to legacy talent with the evolving landscape of sports media rights and streaming agreements. The coming months will be critical in determining the future of one of college football's most recognizable voices.