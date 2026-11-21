End the awkwardness now.

Former Marlins president and current Meadowlark sports personality David Samson believes ESPN needs to move on from Troy Aikman now amid his uncomfortable tension with Joe Buck in his contract standoff to prevent a potential disaster when ESPN hosts its first Super Bowl in February.

“Apparently Troy Aikman has gotten to the ‘I don’t give an eff stage’ of his career with ESPN because he keeps doing these things. And here’s the problem — Jimmy Pitaro has to end this,”.

Also read ESPN Faces Super Bowl Crisis as Troy Aikman and Joe Buck Feud Escalates

“I don’t know whether he ends it today, tomorrow, next week or next month, but ESPN cannot have Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call the Super Bowl. They have invested too much money to have any distraction that they know about entering into the leadup to the Super Bowl. Joe Buck, left, and Troy Aikman look on before an NFC Wild Card playoff game in Tampa, Florida, Jan. 16, 2023.

“There’s always going to be something that happens. But if I am Jimmy Pitaro, I am making sure that I find someone to call the Super Bowl right now and that I start the process. So that the audience, that the media, that the gossipers, that we get it all out of our system. We deal with the fact that Aikman is gone from ‘Monday Night Football,’ and we deal with it now.

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By the time the playoffs and the Super Bowl comes, it’s no longer part of the conversation. ”Buck and Aikman had an on-field riff before a Bills-Rams “Monday Night Football” game in October that has led to Aikman speaking publicly about his uncertain future. If you watched it night , last night was another super high-quality production and telecast. I fully expect that to continue through the season and through the Super Bowl.

”Samson said ESPN boss Jimmy Pitaro has “two children who don’t like each other” and added that viewers don’t like watching two partners who did not get along. He said Pitaro should at least reach out to Aikman about being professional through the end of the season, which concludes with ESPN hosting Super Bowl 2027.

There are no indications yet that Aikman’s role for the Big Game is in jeopardy, although some have wondered — like Samson — if that could change if this feud continues to fester.

“Because if Jimmy Pitaro does not make a move, and it’s Troy Aikman calling the Super Bowl with Joe Buck,” Samson continued, “what do you think is the first thing that’s going to get talked about? ‘Wow, it looks like in the second quarter there right before the commercial that they looked at each other like a bunch of hated men. ’ No, nobody wants that, certainly not ESPN or Disney.