College football is heading into the 2026 regular season finale with plenty still to decide on the field among the top dozen teams in the playoff bracket. ESPN

College football is heading into the 2026 regular season finale with plenty still to decide on the field among the top dozen teams in the playoff bracket.

ESPN and College GameDay will be on site to watch one of this season’s surprise contenders as the network’s flagship pregame show returns to ACC country. College football’s most famous pregame extravaganza will hit the road down South to take in surprise ACC contender Wake Forest in its Week 13 matchup against Duke. This coming Saturday’s program will mark the last regular season appearance in the 2026 campaign for ESPN’s program as it ends another successful year on the road.

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It will also be the show’s second straight time visiting an ACC school after heading to Miami for its marquee primetime game against Virginia Tech. All eyes are suddenly on Wake Forest as a surprise national championship contender out of the ACC in head coach Jake Dickert’s second season on the job. The Demon Deacons improved to 10-1 on Saturday in a dominant 50-29 win at Georgia Tech and are in direct contention for the conference championship.

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Gio Lopez had 324 passing yards and four all-purpose touchdowns in the game, while Deuce Lawrence had 105 yards rushing and another score. Saturday’s win made it eight straight for Wake since its early 33-20 loss to Miami, and it sits behind only those Hurricanes in the ACC standings after Week 12. James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ.

He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.