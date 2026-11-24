Former Denver Broncos linebacker and ESPN analyst Tom Jackson passed away on November 20 at age 66. Colleagues Chris Berman and Travis Turner pay tribute to the NFL icon.

Tom Jackson, the legendary linebacker for the Denver Broncos and longtime ESPN football analyst, died on Friday, November 20. He was 66 years old at the time of his passing. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office in Cincinnati confirmed the death to Us.

Jackson Dies at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati

Jackson was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, November 20, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. The coroner's office confirmed the exact time and location of the death to Us.

Also read Tom Jackson, Broncos legend and longtime ESPN analyst, dies at 75

An autopsy was performed on Monday, November 24, and the results remained pending as of that Tuesday. The official cause of death remains undetermined according to the coroner's office.

ESPN Colleagues Express Shock and Grief

Chris Berman, ESPN commentator and Jackson's longtime colleague, released a statement on Sunday, November 22, expressing profound shock. Berman noted he worked side by side with Jackson for 30 years, primarily on Monday Night Football.

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Berman described the broadcasting team's work as a labor of love for everyone both in front of the camera and behind it. He emphasized that the team always hoped viewers enjoyed the shows as much as they enjoyed producing them every week.

Turner's Final Texts Before Jackson Passed

Travis Turner, an NFL Network host, shared that he had spoken to Jackson recently about a potential back operation. Turner texted Jackson but received no response on Thursday and Friday before the death was announced.

Turner stated he was just waiting to hear back from Jackson, who had mentioned some issues with his leg alongside the back surgery plans. He expressed that he was stunned by the lack of communication and the sudden news.

Jackson's Historic NFL Career with Broncos

Before his broadcasting career, Jackson was a key part of the Broncos' iconic Orange Crush defense. This unit helped lead Denver to Super Bowl appearances in 1978 and 1987.

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Jackson played all 14 of his NFL seasons exclusively with the Broncos. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in 1977 and was a three-time Pro Bowler in three consecutive seasons from 1977 to 1979.