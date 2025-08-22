ESPN Launches Comprehensive Sports Streaming Service

ESPN unveils a new streaming service offering a personalized experience, combining live sports, original programming, and interactive features.

ESPN has launched a brand new streaming service designed to personalize itself to your preferred sports and content. This direct-to-consumer service and enhanced app arrive shortly after the announcement of ESPN acquiring the NFL Network and rights to WWE live events. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro stated that their mission is to serve sports fans at any time and location, and that this service and enhanced app will fulfill that promise.

\The new streaming service, titled simply 'ESPN', will cost $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year. Existing ESPN+ subscribers through cable or satellite will automatically transition to this new platform. Cord-cutters will have the option to bundle the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu. \Several key features will distinguish this service from ESPN's linear TV offerings, including betting and fantasy sports integration. A new 'Verts' feature in the updated mobile app will present a personalized, swipe-able series of videos, resembling social media platforms like TikTok. Another new feature, 'StreamCenter,' will sync the user's ESPN app and TV, allowing them to follow real-time stats, betting odds, and shopping deals while watching a sporting event. Users can also control the TV program from their mobile device via this synchronization. \The full ESPN streaming service will include programming from ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, and other channels under their umbrella. Original programming, documentaries, and studio shows like 'The Pat McAfee Show' will all be accessible to unlimited subscribers. Pitaro emphasized that this marks the first time in ESPN's history where all of their content will be available direct to consumer, offering 12 networks, 47,000 live events, alongside live games and studio programming. The acquisition of NFL Network grants ESPN three additional NFL games, another outlet for airing Monday Night Football games when there are multiple games scheduled, and the ability for app users to access specialty highlights. The WWE premium live events further enhance ESPN's entertainment offerings, leveraging the multigenerational fan base drawn to this content





abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ESPN Streaming Sports NFL WWE Disney+ Hulu Jimmy Pitaro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump admin launches comprehensive federal review targeting state laws that hurt national economyThe Trump administration is reviewing state laws that negatively impact interstate commerce and national economic activity, led by the Justice Department and National Economic Council.

Read more »

ESPN will offer a $39.99 bundle with Fox’s live sports streaming service﻿Subscribers can start bundling both services on October 2nd.

Read more »

ESPN Launches New Streaming Service With AI-Powered Highlights And MultiviewMatthew Rudoy is one of ScreenRant&039;s TV News Editors. He covers the latest in TV news, with a focus on major shows like The Boys, From, and Yellowjackets. He wrote lists for ScreenRant from 2017-2022, became a news writer in 2023, a senior staff writer in 2024, and an editor in 2025.

Read more »

ESPN launches all-in-one streaming serviceIt's a new era of sports streaming! ESPN's all-in-one DTC streaming service and new app are live. Here's everything you need to know.

Read more »

ESPN launches all-in-one streaming serviceIt's a new era of sports streaming! ESPN's all-in-one DTC streaming service and new app are live. Here's everything you need to know.

Read more »

Disney Jr. & ESPN team up offering 'Every Kid Sports' grantsDisney Jr. Let's Play and ESPN's Take Back Sports are teaming up to offer sports grants to families with children facing financial hardship.

Read more »