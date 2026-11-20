The Hoosiers look to keep their undefeated record alive against a Kentucky squad that has already dropped a big one.

Indiana Head Coach Darian DeVries during the Indiana versus Eastern Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecton Friday night .

Entering the 2026-27 campaign, the general consensus was that this would be the Wildcats’ game to lose. It’s not anymore, though. Just ask ESPN’sNov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Samet Yigitoglu and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Cooper Bowser at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectof knocking off Kentucky on Friday night.

Also read Indiana's CFP Ranking Reveals What Could Determine Hoosiers' Playoff Ceiling

Generally speaking, the metric isn’t particularly high on either squad. The BPI ranks the Hoosiers as the No. 36 team in the country, while it slots the Wildcats down at No. 47. Although it’s leaning in Indiana’s direction, the BPI seems to essentially view this one as a coin flip – a sentiment we don’t agree with. Kentucky has been anything but impressive through five games.

Prized transfer Milan Momcilovic is yet to hit his stride. The defense has been an absolute mess. The Wildcats haven’t been great on the boards. And they have only played one high-major team to-date.

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They’reArguably, though, none of that is exactly a shock. Three of Kentucky’s top four scorers are first-year transfers . The Wildcats added six players through the transfer portal this offseason. For a portal-built roster, team chemistry takes time – especially on the defensive end.

Indiana, in a way, is going through similar growing pains. The Hoosiers’ defense has hardly been dynamite . But it’s their offensive synergy, along with their glass-cleaning ability, that has pushed them to an undefeated start. So, at least at this juncture of the year, Indiana is ahead of Kentucky on both sides of the ball.

The Wildcats certainly have the talent to compete in any game, and they should be a dangerous squad come March. But, as of mid-November, they aren’t intimidating in the least. Indiana’s three-point shooting and rebounding prowess gives it the edge – and a fairly sizable one – heading into this one. Again, Kentucky has the talent to outscore any team in the country on the right night.

But unless it’s the perfect night, that won’t be the case on Friday. So, to circle back and give a hard answer to our question: no, ESPN’s assessment is not spot on. We’d say Indiana’s chances of victory on Friday night are quite a bit higher than just 56.0 percent. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting.

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Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.