ESPN Announces College GameDay Location for Week 11

For the first time this season, College GameDay will pitch its tent in Pac-12 country. ESPN has announced its flagship pregame college football program will set

ESPN has announced its flagship pregame college football program will set up shop near the Smurf Turf as they take in Boise State hosting Oregon State.

This is the moment the Pac-12 has been waiting for, as its best team and most likely College Football Playoff selection faces a real test this Saturday. Oregon State still looks like the biggest challenge remaining to Boise State, which has remained the non-Power conference preference for the selection committee. That’s despite the Beavers falling to 5-4 on the season after this past weekend. They still have the firepower to give the Broncos a real scare on the blue turf.

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Boise State moved to 8-1 overall after hanging 64 points on Colorado State. That includes a perfect 5-0 record in conference play. Oregon State is still second in the Pac-12, tied with Texas State, and currently ranks No. 1 in college football in passing offense and 12th in scoring with 38 points per game. James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ.

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He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.